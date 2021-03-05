MP and former EDF commander Johannes Kert dies

Reform Party MP and former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) chief Johannes Kert has died. He was 61.

Kert was first elected to parliament for the XIII (last) Riigikogu composition, and was returned to the current, XIV Riigikogu, the Riigikogu's official site reports.

Kert commanded the EDF for four years, 1996-2001, attaining the rank of Lieutenant General, and was also commander of land forces 2001-2002 (the EDF comprises land, sea and air forces – ed.) and was Estonian's military representative to both NATO and the EU 2002-2008.

A book of condolences is open in the public lobby at Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!