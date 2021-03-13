Foreign ministry spokesperson: Estonia-Turkey relations remain strong ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Märt Volmer during Friday's video meeting with Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Faruk Kaymakçı Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia and Turkey remain solid in their alliance, a foreign ministry spokesperson says, with cooperation within NATO, which both countries are members of, and close to three thousand Turkish citizens who have so far taken advantage of Estonia's e-residency scheme being examples of this.

At a video meeting Friday afternoon, the foreign ministry's Undersecretary for European Affairs Märt Volmer said that: "Unity in NATO is of utmost importance for us. We truly appreciate Turkey's efforts in facing the security challenges in our region. I am also pleased to have Turkey as a member nation in the NATO cyber defense center (the CCDCOE – ed.) in Tallinn.

Former Estonian ambassador to the U.S. and now foreign ministry secretary general Jonatan Vseviov meanwhile was involeved in a separate, but related, meeting covering Turkey, her foreign policy and the situation with regard to Russia, while Turkey was represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Faruk Kaymakçı in the meeting with Märt Volmer.

"Trade relations between Estonia and Turkey are active," Volmer went on, according to a foreign ministry press release.

"Once strict [coronavirus] restrictions are lifted, we would like to welcome the Turkish trade minister to Estonia to showcase our investment environment. Turkey has always been an attractive destination for Estonian tourists. We hope that the situation with the pandemic will improve very soon and we can recover our old ties in this sector," he went on.

"I am also delighted that as many as 2,953 Turkish citizens have become [Estonian] e-residents," Volmer added.

The pair also discussed Turkey-EU relations, with Volmer expressing satisfaction on behalf of Estonia over any aims on the part of Turkey to foster closer relations with the EU and also in cooperation on the migration issue.

"I am also delighted that as many as 2,953 Turkish citizens have become [Estonian] e-residents," Volmer added.

The situation in the eastern Mediterranean, and the coronavirus pandemic, were also on the table, the foreign ministry says.

Turkey has full diplomatic representation in Tallinn with its embassy on Narva mnt, while Estonia has a reciprocal embassy in Ankara.

Under the defense ministry's 2021 plan, up to six members of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) are to take part inthe EU military mission EUNAVFOR Med, now known as Operation Irini, largely aimed at countering human trafficking and other criminal or terrorist activities, as well as humanitarian aid for persons crossing the Mediterranean in ill-equipped boats.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:32

Avian flu widespread in northern Estonia

17:01

Foreign ministry spokesperson: Estonia-Turkey relations remain strong

16:12

Private media firms: State aid needed or some local papers face bankruptcy

15:12

Prime Minister: We will continue to raise Ukraine issue at UNSC

14:02

Tallinn ambulance boss: Raised alert level will lead to reduced quality

13:38

SDE chair: We don't rule out voting for Ratas as next Riigikogu speaker

13:18

Gallery: 32-year-old bat found in Estonia

12:41

Football league launches investigation into sexual abuse allegations

11:32

Health Board: 1,586 new COVD-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths

10:58

AK: SDE likely to vote against Martin Helme as deputy speaker

10:23

Minister: Number of states condemning Russia over Crimea at record level

09:35

Daily: Estonia has highest seven-day COVID-19 rate globally

12.03

Lux Express culls 25 percent of its routes due to restrictions

12.03

AK: Shuttered stores awaiting rental relief

12.03

Finnish state energy group Fortum in €800 million sale of Baltic businesses

12.03

Ülle Matt: How to close the gender wage gap in companies?

12.03

Tax and Customs Board offices to close until May

12.03

Plan to vaccinate government, Riigikogu members against coronavirus agreed

12.03

Ratas and Reinsalu: Another emergency situation is needed

12.03

Merilin Pärli: Handicraft state that does not offer tailored e-solutions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: