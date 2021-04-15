Prime minister: Large scale cyber exercise testimony to organizers

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says this week's Exercise Locked Shields large-scale cyber warfare exercise is a significant example of what countries can do when working together in the field.

"Locked Shields is an extraordinary testament of what can be achieved in cooperation of like-minded nations and highly skilled experts from various fields," Kallas, who attended a briefing on the international live-fire cyber defense exercise, one of the largest of its kind worldwide and organized by the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), said Wednesday.

"Cyber defenders need to be ready 24/7, especially during the time of this pandemic when our societies depend even more on safe cyberspace solutions. It is important to practice our cyber defense capabilities on a regular basis and we also need to make sure that everyone involved can test their skills safely," Kallas went on, according to a CCDCOE press release.

Locked Shields spokespersons briefed the prime minister on the unique nature of the exercise, cyber-physical systems involved. and new dilemmas for the strategic decision-making component of an exercise which, this year, is taking place remotely, for the first time in its history.

The exercise has involved over 2,000 cyber experts from 30 nations this year.

The prime minister also stressed the importance for strategic and senior level decision making and rehearsals for potential crisis situations, something which Locked Shields provided.

She also praised the CCDCOE for organizing the event.

Founded in Tallinn in 2008, NATO CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited international military organization supporting its member states and NATO with cyber defense expertise in the fields of technology, strategy, operations and law. At the heart of the center is a diverse group of experts, including researchers, analysts, trainers and educators. A mix of military, government and industry backgrounds allows the center to provide a unique, 360-degree approach to cyber defense, the CCDCOE says.

