Prime minister: Large scale cyber exercise testimony to organizers

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas at Wednesday's Locked Shields briefing. Source: CCDCOE
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says this week's Exercise Locked Shields large-scale cyber warfare exercise is a significant example of what countries can do when working together in the field.

"Locked Shields is an extraordinary testament of what can be achieved in cooperation of like-minded nations and highly skilled experts from various fields," Kallas, who attended a briefing on the international live-fire cyber defense exercise, one of the largest of its kind worldwide and organized by the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), said Wednesday.

"Cyber defenders need to be ready 24/7, especially during the time of this pandemic when our societies depend even more on safe cyberspace solutions. It is important to practice our cyber defense capabilities on a regular basis and we also need to make sure that everyone involved can test their skills safely," Kallas went on, according to a CCDCOE press release.

Locked Shields spokespersons briefed the prime minister on the unique nature of the exercise, cyber-physical systems involved. and new dilemmas for the strategic decision-making component of an exercise which, this year, is taking place remotely, for the first time in its history.

The CCDCOE is also providing comms via its own site and its Twitter and LinkedIn pages, together with photos on its Flickr page

The exercise has involved over 2,000 cyber experts from 30 nations this year.

The prime minister also stressed the importance for strategic and senior level decision making and rehearsals for potential crisis situations, something which Locked Shields provided.

She also praised the CCDCOE for organizing the event.

Founded in Tallinn in 2008, NATO CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited international military organization supporting its member states and NATO with cyber defense expertise in the fields of technology, strategy, operations and law. At the heart of the center is a diverse group of experts, including researchers, analysts, trainers and educators. A mix of military, government and industry backgrounds allows the center to provide a unique, 360-degree approach to cyber defense, the CCDCOE says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:19

Agricultural ministry: Farming output down 2 percent on year to 2020

18:51

Kerr Kriisa enters NCAA transfer portal, could leave Arizona

18:22

Government endorses regulation updates to e-identification

17:51

Daily: Iconic Tartu cinema's new owners Estiko Grupp

17:13

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #4

16:32

Spring birth boom increases number of poorly cared for puppies

16:02

Bolt testing car rental in Estonia

16:01

Kiik: Vaccination of whole population to start by age group in May Updated

15:36

Chinese Embassy advert in Estonian paper denounces Uighur genocide claims Updated

15:17

Two Estonian companies presented with prestigious Red Dot Award

15:17

Kallas: Estonia ready to raise Ukraine situation at UN Security Council

15:14

Vaping MP misses Riigikogu question spot while chilling to music at home

14:54

Tallinners can now apply for first day sick leave benefiits

14:23

Robert Rooba looking to take a step forward after career year

13:57

Prime minister: Large scale cyber exercise testimony to organizers

13:29

Gallery: Langevoja Waterfall in full flow

13:00

Electricity study shows Narva has fewer empty apartments than feared

12:33

Isamaa rift after board extended one year, general meeting postponed

12:04

Estonia halts use of Janssen vaccine awaiting EMA decision

11:41

Social Democratic Party chair on NETS: EKRE caused pseudo-problem

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: