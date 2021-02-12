Defense minister offers NATO use of Cyber Range ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Defense minister Kalle Laanet (left) with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Gen. André Lanata at Thursday's meeting. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Defense Minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) says Estonia is ready to offer a Cyber Range it is developing to NATO allies to test and develop new capabilities.

Speaking at a meeting with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT) Gen. André Lanata Thursday, Laanet said: "In order to maintain the strength of NATO's posture of deterrence and defense in the future, we need to account for new technological developments in our capability development and exploit them to the fullest. The Estonian Cyber Range offers the necessary environment to test many of the new capabilities.

The Cyber Range is being developed in Luxembourg, by Estonian firm CybExer Technologies.

The meeting between Laanet and Gen. Lanata covered more widely the adoption of emerging and disruptive technologies within NATO, the defense ministry says.

NATO SACT is responsible for analyzing how warfare and the battlefield might look like in the future, and to develop the necessary doctrines and development plans to ensure the alliance is ready to respond to future challenges.

Defence Minister Laanet added that new capabilities should be founded on strong cyber security, as solutions like autonomous systems and AI are becoming increasingly data-intensive.

The pair also discussed threats posed by the Russian Federation in the region.

A cyber range is a simulation environment for IT systems, allowing for an organization's cyber defense capabilities to be enhanced through regular training and testing activities.

NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) has also been based in Tallinn since 2008.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

AstraZeneca vaccines awaiting the creation of education workers list

12:50

Poet Betti Alver documentary to premiere in cinemas

12:26

Social Democrats looking to fix low ratings

12:12

Analyst: I do not see property taxes implemented in Estonia

11:46

Highest number of new arrivals in Tartu 2020 were from abroad

11:22

Defense minister offers NATO use of Cyber Range

10:51

Kallas, Merkel discuss COVID-19 and EU's foreign relations

10:42

Health Board: 717 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:24

Gallery: Best designed Estonian books of 2020

10:21

Estonian, Latvian diplomats monitor Navalny trial in Moscow

09:58

Ice roads in Noarootsi and Vormsi unlikely despite the frost

09:33

Gallery: Estonian, British soldiers get real winter warfare experience

09:02

NATO jets overflight to substitute for Independence Day military parade

08:37

Government hopes to move on with EU-funded Tallinn Hospital

11.02

Global Estonian Report: February 10-17

11.02

Government approves plan for 100 days in office

11.02

Average pension to rise by slightly more than €28 from April

11.02

Estonia to open embassy in Kenya next year

11.02

Cultural monuments to receive €4.3 million in subsidies

11.02

European Commission forecasts Estonia 2021 economic growth at 2.6 percent

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: