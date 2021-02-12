Defense minister offers NATO use of Cyber Range

Defense Minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) says Estonia is ready to offer a Cyber Range it is developing to NATO allies to test and develop new capabilities.

Speaking at a meeting with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT) Gen. André Lanata Thursday, Laanet said: "In order to maintain the strength of NATO's posture of deterrence and defense in the future, we need to account for new technological developments in our capability development and exploit them to the fullest. The Estonian Cyber Range offers the necessary environment to test many of the new capabilities.

The Cyber Range is being developed in Luxembourg, by Estonian firm CybExer Technologies.

The meeting between Laanet and Gen. Lanata covered more widely the adoption of emerging and disruptive technologies within NATO, the defense ministry says.

NATO SACT is responsible for analyzing how warfare and the battlefield might look like in the future, and to develop the necessary doctrines and development plans to ensure the alliance is ready to respond to future challenges.

Defence Minister Laanet added that new capabilities should be founded on strong cyber security, as solutions like autonomous systems and AI are becoming increasingly data-intensive.

The pair also discussed threats posed by the Russian Federation in the region.

A cyber range is a simulation environment for IT systems, allowing for an organization's cyber defense capabilities to be enhanced through regular training and testing activities.

NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) has also been based in Tallinn since 2008.

