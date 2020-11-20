Estonian cyber security company to develop 'cyber range' for Luxembourg

Estonian cyber security company CybExer Technologies has been granted a three-year contract to develop a cyber security training range for the Directorate of Defense of Luxembourg, allowing the Grand Duchy to improve its cyber defense capabilities.

Following a recent decision by the Directorate of Defense of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to develop its cyber defence capabilities, a cooperation with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has been established to support the procurement of training capabilities in order to strengthen the talent of current and future cyber personnel by setting up a cyber range.

The NSPA recently awarded Estonian cyber security company CybExer Technologies with a three-year contract for the acquisition of a cyber range. In addition to delivering the platform, CybExer will conduct a series of dedicated trainings and ensure the operation and maintenance of the range throughout the contract period.

The cyber security training platform will take advantage of CybExer's internationally recognised cyber range management tools and offers highly realistic and flexible training environments. The range is designed to be primarily used by NSPA and the Luxembourg Directorate of Defence, but may also be shared with interested Allies and partners.

Andrus Kivisaar, CEO of CybExer Technologies, said that winning this contract in such a highly competitive environment represents a reward for the huge efforts provided by CybExer over many years.

"We have been focusing on building and improving cyber ranges for years and are glad that our dedication and expertise in the field has been recognised at NATO level. We see that the cybersecurity environment is getting more and more complex. It is good to work with a client who shares our vision and demands a sophisticated cyber range solution," Kivisaar said.

Ben Fetler, cyber security project manager at the Luxembourg Directorate of Defence noted: "Luxembourg has become a key information and communications factor in the European Union. We have invested massively in connectivity and IT infrastructures over the last years, with the aim of becoming a 'smart nation' and one of the most dynamic digital economies in Europe. All of this requires protection and with our national cybersecurity strategy we are aiming, together with NSPA and CybExer, at building a highly capable training environment, that can prepare our cyber security teams for the most advanced threats," Fetler said.

A CybExer Technologies cyber range. Source: CybExer Technologies

A cyber range is a simulation environment for IT systems, allowing for an organization's cyber defense capabilities to be enhanced through regular training and testing activities.

CybExer Technologies is a leading Estonian cybersecurity company. CybExer has wide-ranging experience in providing and maintaining highly sophisticated IT platforms with a special focus on cyber capability development. On top of the platforms, CybExer offers a variety of cybersecurity trainings and exercises aimed at ordinary users, technical responders and the very top of strategic leadership.

