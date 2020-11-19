news

Defense ministry reorganization sees new defense readiness post created ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
EDF Conscripts.
EDF Conscripts. Source: Marina Loštsina/Ministry of Defense
News

A new position of Deputy Secretary-General for Defense Readiness is to be added to the Ministry of Defense structure, concentrating on crisis preparation issues, as well as conscription and other areas.

The government gave the nod to the new post at its regular Thursday cabinet meeting, spokespersons for the government said.

The civil servant who ends up as Deputy Secretary-General for Defense Readiness, and who has not been publicly named yet, will focus on the coordination of military service, including conscript service, voluntary contributions to national defense, and defense and crisis readiness issues, with the aim of distributing the management burden more evenly across the ministry, and to enable greater horizontal and international cooperation, BNS reports.

The post which will see the greatest workload alleviation once the defense readiness deputy is in place is the Deputy Secretary-General for Defense Planning.

Policy planning and defense readiness departments will also see a shift in focus, with the latter getting international military operations policy implementation and coordination with the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) from the former.

In addition, according to the draft, technical changes will be made in the wording of the tasks of the ministry's cyber policy department, BNS reports.

EDF and other related personnel are involved in several overseas ongoing missions, NATO, EU and unilateral, including to EU NAVFOR MED (superseded by Operation Sophia – ed.) patrolling the EU's southern frontier on the Mediterranean, Operation Inherent resolve (Iraq) and Operation Barkhane, a French-led counter-terrorism and human trafficking initiative covering much of Africa's Sahel region, with the EDF regularly sending an infantry platoon to the country of Mali.

Conscription in Estonia is generally in place for eight- or 11-month periods, depending on a conscript's posting. The conscript will remain on reserve lists thereafter, with training held around once every five years. Exemptions from conscription requirements include for university students. The volunteer Kaitseliit, and its women's, boys' and girls' analogs (Nasikodukaitse, Noored Kotkad and Kodutütred respectively – ed.) is an unpaid citizen force, recruited on a regional basis and including cyber warfare dimensions.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:46

Defense ministry reorganization sees new defense readiness post created

15:22

Government green-lights sick pay from day two of illness

14:53

Stormy conditions cut power off from close to 3,000 households

14:22

Kelly Sildaru qualifies first at World Championships

13:51

Tallinn Christmas market going ahead, on smaller scale

13:29

Video: Person ends up in "Aktuaalne kaamera" interview, tries to sneak off

13:03

Overview: 2020 high school state exam results

12:34

Lawyers: Õhtuleht did act unethically in publishing Reps children photos

12:02

Education minister: I used ministry car disproportionately

11:31

Tallinn sells empty Toom-Kooli tänav building to Riigikogu

11:02

Ratings: Estonia 200 second only to Reform

10:49

Health Board: Record 414 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, two deaths

10:23

'Pealtnägija': Luik, Madise, Reinsalu listed possible next presidents

09:54

Papers: Reps treatment shows long shadow cast by Savisaar still present

09:26

New interior minister: I'm no Mart Helme

08:53

State budget bill passes second reading

08:24

Estonia finishes Nations League group with draw against Georgia

18.11

Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal work starts next year, ends 2025

18.11

Estonia joined by over 20 countries on religious freedom declaration

18.11

Defense Forces suspends leave for conscripts until end of November

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: