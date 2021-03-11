Coalition of Sahel defense ministers discuss operations in the region ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Regular EDF personnel in Mali, based in the eastern city of Gao. Source: Taavi Karotamm/mil.ee
News

In a video meeting on Wednesday, defense ministers of the Sahel Coalition's countries discussed the security situation and military operations in the Sahel region.

The defense ministers of the Coalition for the Sahel covered developments in the Sahel region, focusing on the security situation in Mali and military operations.

The Estonian Ministry of Defence was represented by defense policy undersecretary Kadi Silde, who provided a summary of Estonia's experience participating with special operations unit Task Force Takuba in the counter-terrorism Operation Barkhane.

In her speech, Silde emphasized Estonia's positive experience involving co-operation with the French and Malian servicemen and the importance of achieving stability in Mali, according to the ministry.

"Estonia was one of the first countries to join the French-led Task Force Takuba, where we have an excellent opportunity to apply the skills of Estonian servicemen in the training of Mali's military units, thereby helping to create stability on the ground. This, in turn, directly affects European security," Silde spoke.

At the meeting, the defense ministers noted that progress had been made in the fight against terrorism in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. In order to ensure the security of the region, it is also necessary to focus on economic development, strengthening state power and ensuring the provision of basic public services to the local population. The ministers also reaffirmed the need for continued international cooperation and coordination in the region. The ministers also reaffirmed the development of a partnership with the G5 Sahel Joint Force.

Estonia joined Task Force Takuba in the summer of 2020. The Coalition for the Sahel includes France, the G5 Sahel countries – Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Chad – the European Union, the United Nations, countries participating in Operation Barkhane, and other partners contributing to the Sahel region.

The operation aims to support the fight against Islamic extremismin the five countries of the Sahel region (Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad, as well as Mali itself). The operation also aims to prevent illegal immigration and human trafficking in Europe.

Estonia's rationale for taking part primarily revolves around a trade-off; helping to secure the EU's southern approaches in Operation Barkhane and other initiatives in return for the presence of both the EU and NATO in Estonia, at Tapa and Ämari and with it the securing of the union's eastern flank.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Swedbank, SEB restrict in-branch banking services

18:50

Average age of hospitalized coronavirus patients is 68

18:32

Postimees: Preparations underway for Russian border agreement ratification

18:09

Monument for Konrad Mägi planned for Tartu Town Hall Square

17:43

Developments must include electric car charging stations going forward

17:30

Liimets reiterates Estonia prefers to deal with China alongside EU

16:57

Coalition of Sahel defense ministers discuss operations in the region

16:36

Ukrainian: There are as many recipes for borscht as there are babushkas

16:11

Government green-lights legislation giving police greater COVID-19 powers

15:48

Estonian-owned cargo vessel sinks in Black Sea, at least two dead

14:52

US translator on studying Estonian: I tried to switch off my mother tongue

14:18

"Estonian basketball 100" chosen as Tallinn's sports initiative of the year

13:49

President thanks UK foreign secretary Raab for ongoing defense contribution

13:41

Finance minister: Capacity of supplementary budget is up to €700 million

13:19

Children's Hospital monitoring complications weeks after COVID-19 recovery

12:41

'Aktuaalne kaamera' 65th anniversary marked with behind-the-scenes show

12:12

Interior minister: Police will be monitoring restriction compliance

11:42

State wants to move marriages, divorces online

11:24

Gallery: Levadia and Maardu battle in Tipner Cup quarterfinal action

11:07

Digital vaccine registration opened for people aged 65 and up

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: