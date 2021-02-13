Kallas discusses defense, foreign policy with Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and President of France Emmanuel Macron discussed Estonian-French defense co-operation and foreign policy on Friday.

Kallas thanked Macron for France's contribution to the security of the region and NATO as a whole.

"France is an important ally for Estonia," said Kallas. "Our Defense Forces serve together in Mali and France's contribution to the security of our region is enormous. Over the past year, France has contributed to NATO's air defenses at Ämari and this spring they will return to NATO's battle group in Estonia."

French-Estonia cooperation in the French-led Operation Barkhane in Mali was also discussed, as well as NATO-Russia relations, climate neutrality goals and the new U.S. administration.

Kallas accepted Macron's invitation to meet bilaterally as soon as possible.

Discussed defence cooperation and current issues with @EmmanuelMacron today. Thank you very much for your contribution to the security in our region, looking forward to meeting you soon in Paris. pic.twitter.com/lTnyj49V3i — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 12, 2021

Macron last met with an Estonian prime minister in October 2020. Former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) had an official visit to France where he and Macron signed a Franco-Estonian strategic partnership declaration.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!