Kallas, Merkel discuss COVID-19 and EU's foreign relations

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Chancellor Angela Merkel. Source: Jürgen Randmaa.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and German chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the coronavirus crisis and topics for the next European Council meeting on Thursday.

"For Estonia, Germany is a key partner and very good ally, with whom we cooperate in many areas," Kallas said. "Cooperation between European counties during the COVID-19 crisis was a challenge, but thanks to the efforts of all countries we will soon be coming out of the most difficult phase. Germany's role in this, especially last year during their [EU] presidency, was very important."

Kallas said it is very important that the right lessons are learned from the crisis and the EU can move forward together. She highlighted the Schengen area continuing to function and keeping borders open.

"One of the preconditions for opening the borders is also that we move forward quickly with vaccination. For its part, Estonia can contribute to this, for example, by developing digital vaccination certificates," she said.

Kallas and Merkel also discussed digital development in the European Union, climate neutrality, Russian relations with the EU, the new U..S administration and EU-China relations.

The Estonian prime minister also expressed interest in meeting with Merkel in Belin when possible. 

Editor: Helen Wright

