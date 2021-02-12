Siim Kallas elected Riigikogu EU affairs committee chair ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Siim Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Siim Kallas (Reform) has been elected chair of the Riigikogu's European Union Committee.

Kallas, outgoing deputy speaker, will be joined by Riina Sikkut (SDE), who is continuing as deputy chair following Friday's election.

Other members of the Committee are: Kalle Grünthal (EKRE), Ruuben Kaalep (EKRE), Tarmo Kruusimäe (Isamaa), Oudekki Loone (Center), Lauri Läänemets (SDE), Mailis Reps (Center), Timo Suslov (EKRE), Margit Sutrop (Reform), Aivar Sõerd (Reform), Raivo Tamm (Isamaa), Urve Tiidus (Reform) and Jaak Valge (EKRE).

The EU Affairs Committee is one of the Riigikogu standing committees and has a deciding and coordinating role in the issues relating to the EU, within the Riigikogu.

The committee gives the mandate to the positions of the Government of the Republic on proposed EU legislation and to Estonia's positions on meetings of the Council of Ministers of the EU and the European Council. The positions of the EU Affairs Committee are binding on the government, and the government proceeds on the basis of these in its discussions held on the European level.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

