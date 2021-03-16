SDE tables bill on raising consent age to 16 after sports coach allegations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
SDE MP Riina Sikkut. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The group of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) initiated a bill in the parliament on Monday.

Opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) has tabled a bill which would raise the age of consent for sexual activity to 16. The bill follows sexual abuse allegations surrounding the coach of a top-flight football team.

SDE MP and former health minister Riina Sikkut said: "Our aim is to protect minors from sexual abuse. In Estonia's neighboring states, the age of consent is 16 for instance in Finland, Latvia and Lithuania. The raising of the age of consent has also been discussed repeatedly in Estonia, and it is supported by child protection specialists as well as the doctors and psychologists helping victims of violence."

The current age of consent is 14.

"It is deeply unfortunate that these reactions are only coming after public incidents; however, the window where both the coalition and opposition parties have demonstrated willingness to proceed with raising the age of consent is about to open now," Sikkut added.

Allegations surrounding coach at Nõmme Kalju FC, Brazilian national Fredo Getúlio Aurelio, came to light late last week, with one woman saying Aurelio had sexually abused her when she was 14. Since then, more women have come forward with similar allegations, the football league says, though the club denies it was aware of any of the claims until they hit the media.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) launched an investigation on Monday.

The SDE bill is similar in intent to one prposed by the non-parliamentary Green Party, which garnered over 5,000 online signatures, BNS reports, and would carry with it a penalty of up to five years' jail time for those engaging in sexual relations with an individual under 16 if the violator was four or more years older than the victim.

While the individual who approached the media last week, Mia Belle Trisna, was aged 14 and therefore under current Estonian law not under age at the time the alleged incidents started, in 2007, Aurelio is nearly 40 years her senior, and at the time was 52. Trisna also said that abuse had continued for a protracted period of time.

Aurelio appeared on Postimees broadcast "Otse postimehest"  Saturday to give his side of the story, and said that the relationship had been consensual.

Riina Sikkut said that even if the bill were to pass or similar legal amendments were made, this was not enough, with societal attitudes requiring change, including work on such phenomena as victim-blaming, bystander syndrome, Stockholm syndrome and similar

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:52

Swedish defense report: NATO northeastern defense should focus short-term

13:34

Baltic prime ministers call for EU to speed up coronavirus vaccine rollout

13:10

Culture area themes revealed for next three years

12:38

Joosep Kaasik new PPA northern prefecture chief, on €4,600 per month

12:15

Finance minister: Supplementary budget will total €641 million

12:11

Hospitals seeking more nurses to work in coronavirus wards

11:43

SDE tables bill on raising consent age to 16 after sports coach allegations

11:16

Sponsor deserts top-flight football club at center of sexual abuse scandal

10:51

MP calls for active diplomacy to bring AstraZeneca vaccines to Estonia

10:51

Health Board: 1,463 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, 11 deaths

10:22

Nõmme Kalju sexual abuse allegations now with police, prosecutor's office

09:46

Estonian government issuing another round of short-term bonds in late-March

09:15

Government plans to borrow approximately €2 billion in 2021

08:53

Gallery: US F-15s arrive in Estonia for exercise Baltic Trident

08:25

Coronavirus round-up: March 8-14

15.03

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tests positive for coronavirus

15.03

Riigikogu to discuss raising age of consent next week

15.03

Kiik: 52,000 vaccine doses should arrive in Estonia in next two weeks

15.03

Specialists offering advice during mental health awareness month

15.03

Tallinn releases free Old Town audio tour

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: