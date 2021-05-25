NATO CCDCOE CyCon 2021 international conference takes place Wednesday

The annual International Conference on Cyber Conflict (CyCon 2021) starts in Tallinn Tuesday and will take place virtually. The working language is English. The first international conference is Wednesday, May 26.

Organized by the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), the conference the 13th of its kind. Entitled "Going Viral", CyCon 2021 covers and introduces new research in cyber defense as well as innovative developments and practices both in the public and private sector, BNS reports.

Col Jaak Tarien, Director of the CCDCOE, said: "CyCon has been the meeting place for the global cyber community for more than a decade. This year the format might be different, but in essence this four-day virtual hub has the same aim - to showcase recent academic achievements, debate on critical topics and shed light on innovative approaches."

"The CCDCOE team has made an effort to introduce new highlights and for the first time CyCon is tackling recent cyber security challenges in EU, intersection of space and cyber and the role of disinformation in military operations," Col. Tarien continued, according to a CCDCOE press release.

The event runs May 25 to May 28, while the opening address was delivered by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

The first virtual international conference starts at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday. Registration for viewing online is here, and is open until the last day of the event.

Tuesday, the opening day of CyCon 2021, saw a workshop day take place.

Other speakers include chair of the NATO Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal of the RAF Sir Stuart Peach, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges David van Weel, research fellow in cyber defense and international law at the Institute for Strategic Research Francois Delerue and cyber expert and researcher in international law Neal Kushwaha, among many others.

The center presented its latest publication on autonomous cyber capabilities under international law on the opening day, Tuesday.

Founded in 2008, the CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited knowledge hub, think tank and training facility which focuses on interdisciplinary research and development, as well as training courses and exercises in the field of cyber security.

It is staffed by international experts, including legal scholars, policy and strategy experts as well as technology researchers with military, government and industry backgrounds, among others.

This article was updated to include quotes from Col. Jaak Tarien.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!