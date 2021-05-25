NATO CCDCOE CyCon 2021 international conference takes place Wednesday

News
{{1621937640000 | amCalendar}}
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kristi Sits of the CCDCOE addressing CyCon 2021 on its opening day. Source: CCDCOE
News

The annual International Conference on Cyber Conflict (CyCon 2021) starts in Tallinn Tuesday and will take place virtually. The working language is English. The first international conference is Wednesday, May 26.

Organized by the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), the conference the 13th of its kind. Entitled "Going Viral", CyCon 2021 covers and introduces new research in cyber defense as well as innovative developments and practices both in the public and private sector, BNS reports.

Col Jaak Tarien, Director of the CCDCOE, said: "CyCon has been the meeting place for the global cyber community for more than a decade. This year the format might be different, but in essence this four-day virtual hub has the same aim - to showcase recent academic achievements, debate on critical topics and shed light on innovative approaches."

"The CCDCOE team has made an effort to introduce new highlights and for the first time CyCon is tackling recent cyber security challenges in EU, intersection of space and cyber and the role of disinformation in military operations," Col. Tarien continued, according to a CCDCOE press release.

The event runs May 25 to May 28, while the opening address was delivered by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

The first virtual international conference starts at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday. Registration for viewing online is here, and is open until the last day of the event.

Tuesday, the opening day of CyCon 2021, saw a workshop day take place.

Other speakers include chair of the NATO Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal of the RAF Sir Stuart Peach, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges David van Weel, research fellow in cyber defense and international law at the Institute for Strategic Research Francois Delerue and cyber expert and researcher in international law Neal Kushwaha, among many others.

The center presented its latest publication on autonomous cyber capabilities under international law on the opening day, Tuesday.

Founded in 2008, the CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited knowledge hub, think tank and training facility which focuses on interdisciplinary research and development, as well as training courses and exercises in the field of cyber security.

It is staffed by international experts, including legal scholars, policy and strategy experts as well as technology researchers with military, government and industry backgrounds, among others.

This article was updated to include quotes from Col. Jaak Tarien.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:38

Gallery: Admiral Bellingshausen sets off on Arctic trip

12:11

Falling coronavirus rates brings people back to stores

11:40

Tallinn confirmed as host city for two European athletics championships

11:02

Interview | Ambassador of Georgia on Independence Day

10:41

Health Board: Estonia's R rate falls to 0.86

10:33

Health Board: 185 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:18

UK daily: President urges Britain to curb Belarus money laundering activity

10:17

Authority initiates proceedings for sudden study platform price hike

09:59

NATO CCDCOE CyCon 2021 international conference takes place Wednesday Updated

09:51

Statistics: Construction volume contracts 7 percent on year to Q1 2021

09:26

Ministry submits draft law exempting state pension from tax

08:55

Prime minister: EU freedom of movement must be restored as soon as possible

08:22

Cyclists worst at crossing railroads

25.05

Foresight Center: Estonia needs to change its car-centered transport policy

25.05

Prime minister to NATO Secretary General: Alliance remains solid

25.05

70 free parking lots for scooters will be created in Tallinn City Center

25.05

PPA signs contract on construction of second phase of southeastern border

25.05

Minister to WHO: People of all countries should have access to vaccines

25.05

€6 million support in fixing schools' remote learning issues due

25.05

Former EDF commander recommends loan instead of cuts in national defense

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: