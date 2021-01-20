Video: NATO Cyber defense center launches cyber threats 2030 overview

The Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) has virtually-launched a new e-volume entitled 'Cyber Threats and NATO 2030: Horizon Scanning and Analysis'.

The e-volume, produced by the CCDCOE in cooperation with King's College London and William & Mary College in Williamsburg, VA, is available in text form here.

The event launching the e-volume, which took place on January 12, can be viewed here or by clicking the video above.

A keynote address by David van Weel, Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges, NATO, addressed issues confronting the Alliance and strategies to overcome both adversaries and unknown futures in the cyber domain, the CCDCOE said via a press release.

Despite the prevalence of cyber initiatives, van Weel argues, there is a sense of ambiguity of thresholds in cyberspace activities. The lines of what constitutes acceptable and non-acceptable behaviours are poorly understood or defined and transcend from military spheres into daily life, he says.

This means approaches to cyber defense need to be more flexible and member nations need to think more broadly about resilience for complex interdependence in the future., as NATO and its citizens move from an "analogue to digital Alliance."

The presentation is broken into two sessions:

Session I, "Cyber Domain, New Technologies and NATO's Response," moderated by Dr. Anthony Stefanidis and featuring a panel of Franz-Stefan Gady of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Jacopo Bellasio of RAND Europe, and Dr. Simona R. Soare, of the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS). An ensuing Q&A addressed how different paces of cyber developments and issues of decentralization can create threats within the Alliance, how new technologies can test the fabric of society and the cohesion of the Alliance, and digital inequality layered upon social inequality.

Session II, "Cyber Conflict, Adversaries and NATO's Response," moderated by Dr. Tim Stevens and featuring a panel comprising Prof. Martin C. Libicki, US Naval Academy, Bilyana Lilly, RAND Corp., Sally Daultrey, Adenium Group Ltd., and Prof. Chon Abraham, William & Mary.

Professor Stephen E. Hanson, Vice Provost for International Affairs, William & Mary, delivered closing remarks. Drawing on the themes evident throughout the discussions, Hanson emphasized the importance of trust in the Alliance, from rebuilding democracies to creating cyber resilience.

Founded in Tallinn in 2008, NATO CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited international military organization supporting its member states and NATO with cyberdefense expertise in the fields of technology, strategy, operations and law. At the heart of the center is a diverse group of experts, including researchers, analysts, trainers and educators. A mix of military, government and industry backgrounds allows the center to provide a unique, 360-degree approach to cyberdefense.

