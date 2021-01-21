Kristjan Prikk likely new Estonian ambassador to the US ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Kristjan Prikk.
Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Kristjan Prikk. Source: Ministry of Defence
News

Defense ministry undersecretary Kristjan Prikk is likely to be new Estonian ambassador to the United States, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, replacing the outgoing Jonatan Vseviov.

Since the administrations of both his host country and home country have either recently changed or are about to change, Prikk's appointment may be held up slightly. The procedure is for Prikk to be nominated candidate by the Estonian foreign ministry, pending approval from the governments of both nations, before President Kersti Kaljulaid can appoint him.

Jonatan Vseviov, who became Estonian ambassador to the U.S. in August 2018, is leading Washington to take up a new post as Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 8.

Kristjan Prikk has worked at Estonia's embassy in Washington before, serving as a defense adviser 2010-2013, plus a previous stint working on trade and economic issues in the early 2000s. He also obtained a Master's degree in strategy from the U.S. Army Military College in 2013. He has been Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense since August 2018.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:32

Ratings: Constant increase in Eesti 200's support stops

08:06

Kristjan Prikk likely new Estonian ambassador to the US

20.01

Supervisors of Song and Dance Festival can apply for subsidies from March

20.01

Ministry updates list of at-risk groups to be vaccinated first

20.01

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday Updated

20.01

COVID-19 testing center opened at Narva border checkpoint

20.01

Health Board: 603 new coronavirus cases, five deaths Updated

20.01

Tartu launches cargo bike pilot project

20.01

Pärnu mayor: We must abide by coronavirus rules

20.01

Justice chancellor: Marriage referendum bill not processed in line with law

20.01

Health Board: Coronavirus spreading in Pärnu, Valga and Jõgeva counties

20.01

Study: People less likely to change their behavior after COVID-19 contact

20.01

Global Estonian Report: January 20-27

20.01

Outgoing minister: Center not legally culpable in Porto Franco case

20.01

Reform Deputy Chair: EKRE out of office already a good start

20.01

Jüri Saar: The anatomy of the Trump and EKRE political adventure

20.01

Center Party to lay off regional coordinators due to financial problems

20.01

Video: NATO Cyber defense center launches cyber threats 2030 overview

20.01

Transparency International calls for boosting party finance watchdog powers

20.01

Karin Kaup Lapõnin: The weight of the digital state on the Reform Party

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: