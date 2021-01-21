Kristjan Prikk likely new Estonian ambassador to the US

Defense ministry undersecretary Kristjan Prikk is likely to be new Estonian ambassador to the United States, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, replacing the outgoing Jonatan Vseviov.

Since the administrations of both his host country and home country have either recently changed or are about to change, Prikk's appointment may be held up slightly. The procedure is for Prikk to be nominated candidate by the Estonian foreign ministry, pending approval from the governments of both nations, before President Kersti Kaljulaid can appoint him.

Jonatan Vseviov, who became Estonian ambassador to the U.S. in August 2018, is leading Washington to take up a new post as Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 8.

Kristjan Prikk has worked at Estonia's embassy in Washington before, serving as a defense adviser 2010-2013, plus a previous stint working on trade and economic issues in the early 2000s. He also obtained a Master's degree in strategy from the U.S. Army Military College in 2013. He has been Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense since August 2018.

--

