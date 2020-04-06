ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia signs technical agreement to develop armoured vehicles ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Kristjan Prikk.
Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Kristjan Prikk. Source: Ministry of Defence
News

Estonian Ministry of Defence, Permanent Secretary Kristjan Prikk signed a joint technical arrangement agreement with Finland and Latvia, enabling Estonia to continue its participation in the programme to develop military requirements and platform for the potential procurement of armoured vehicles with a common armoured wheeled system.

Prikk said: "With the project that has several parties involved, we have to keep in mind that our primary goal here is to develop a platform that meets the requirements of Estonian Defence Forces with the favourable price.

"We see a big potential in this project, especially as we are involved already in the development phase, which is the best way to secure that eventually we will have equipment that meets our needs."

For Estonia, the development of armoured vehicles platform means the possible replacement of the older generation Pasi armoured vehicles currently used by its Defence Forces. The decision to replace the vehicles is scheduled to be made with the new Estonian National Defence Development Plan.

"It is important for us that international defence cooperation, which has a very clear economic dimension, continues. In the current crisis, it is also crucial that we continue to strengthen our defence capability and, if possible, lay the foundation for creating new jobs or maintaining existing ones in the Estonian defence industry sector, " Prikk added.

Within the framework of the agreement, Finland, Latvia and Estonia agreed on common technical requirements for the armoured vehicles platform to be developed and on the development of a vehicle prototype, the first results are planned to be achieved this year.

Under the agreement, countries are free to choose their future partners for the vehicle maintenance, crew training and spare parts. Estonian Defence Forces currently have 140 armoured vehicles in their fleet, with approx. 100 that need to be replaced in the coming years. First vehicles will come to the end of their lifecycle in 2024.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of defence
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:30

Design work on Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge has begun

19:14

Observing May 9 at Bronze Soldier depends on length of emergency situation

18:43

Estonia signs technical agreement to develop armoured vehicles

18:12

KredEx excludes several areas from crisis assistance funding

18:07

Helme wants Estonia temporarily out of EU emissions trading system Updated

17:55

Unemployment Insurance Fund accepting employer wage support applications Updated

17:45

Government drawing up plans for exiting the COVID-19 crisis

17:21

Tänak in the running for WRC's 'greatest driver of all time'

16:55

Tallink: Finnish restrictions on ferry travel might be loosened

16:29

Municipalities have the right to conduct remote meetings online

16:06

Hospitals' ethics committees draw up clinical policy for wider outbreak

15:16

Health Board: Coronavirus spread, emergency situation length unpredictable

14:55

COVID-19 testing to include people without symptoms to get better overview

14:37

Sillamäe mask manufacturer hires new staff, increases production

14:06

Rural Affairs Committee supports extending work permits of foreign workers

13:51

Pevkur: Auxiliary police officers need to go through required training

13:36

Gallery: Large shipment of protective equipment arrived in Estonia

13:31

Teachers: Changes in education law must only apply during emergency

13:11

Timeline: How Saaremaa became the epicenter of Estonia's COVID-19 outbreak

12:49

Stockman Tallinn not affected by 'corporate restructuring'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: