news

Defense Forces no longer plan to develop vehicles with Finland, Latvia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian Defense Minister Jüri Luik, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks and Finnish Defense Ministry Secretary General Jukka Juusti.
Estonian Defense Minister Jüri Luik, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks and Finnish Defense Ministry Secretary General Jukka Juusti. Source: Ministry of Defence.
News

Estonia has suspended plans to create joint armored vehicles with Latvia and Finland after struggling to agree on costs and the role of the Estonian defense industry in the development phase.

The Defense Force currently use Finnish made Pasi armored vehicles but many will need to be replaced in the coming years. As the vehicles are over 30 years old, sourcing spare parts is also difficult.

In April, Estonia, Finland and Latvia signed a technical agreement for the development of a new armored vehicle but Estonia has since refused to enter into an agreement with Finnish vehicle maker Patria.

"First of all, we could not agree on the cost of research and development, the target price of the armor, and we also could not agree on the participation of the Estonian defense industry" said Ivar Janson, head of the armored technology category of the Estonian Defense Investment Center.

Janson said other vehicles are available on the market which meet Estonia's needs and have a similar price point.

Estonia will remain a party in the technical agreement which was signed in April. Joining a future research and development project is not out of the question if the conditions are favorable for Estonia.

President of Patria Jussi Järvinen said Estonia is expected to rejoin the project. "Patria has been and will continue to be ready to include Estonian companies in the program with the aim of placing the first orders in 2021. The program will remain open to Estonia and all other countries wishing to join at a later stage," he said.

The Estonian defense forces need new armored vehicles by 2028 but it is not known if they can be produced domestically. The joint plan was for all three countries to find the best solution for increasing infantry mobility, with the initial plan to reach procurement in 2024.

The defense ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Finland signed an agreement of good intentions for research and technical development in the field of defense in December 2019.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:59

Reinsalu: Baltic Bubble 2.0 requires reaching a coronavirus plateau

11:11

Health Board: 71 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:57

Finland denied entry to 31 travelers from Estonia last week

10:25

President Macron affirms good relations between France and Estonia

09:56

Government to discuss changing coronavirus self-isolation rules

09:37

Defense Forces no longer plan to develop vehicles with Finland, Latvia

08:51

No transitional support money allocated for farmers in state budget

02.10

Verston Holding wins Eesti Teed auction with €19.7 million bid

02.10

Boy, 13, caught driving parents' Porsche at 200 kilometers per hour

02.10

UEFA approves spectators for October's national football team matches

02.10

EU, Baltic states, Poland agree €720 million network synchronisation deal

02.10

Sõõrumaa denied €40 million Patarei project KredEx loan

02.10

Reinsalu welcomes EU sanctions extension on Kerch bridge constructors

02.10

Isamaa's right-wingers association elects chairman

02.10

Foreign ministry adviser: MS Estonia hole likely caused when struck seabed

02.10

Health Board encouraging people to wear masks

02.10

Tänak prepared for changeable conditions ahead of Sardinia rally

02.10

Statistics: 2020 harvest slightly below last year's record harvest

02.10

Estonia richer by one fish and two bird species

02.10

Lutsar: We should reduce coronavirus spreading in families

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: