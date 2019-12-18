The defense ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Finland signed an agreement on Tuesday of good intentions for research and technical development in the field of defense.

Estonian Defense Minister Jüri Luik, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks and Finnish Defense Ministry Secretary General Jukka Juusti co-signed the agreement.

The agreement says consultations on the acquisition of armored vehicles for the Estonian, Latvian and Finnish defense forces will be initiated in the framework of trilateral defense cooperation.

"The Good Intentions Agreement signed today is a very welcome start to a joint venture between Estonia, Latvia and Finland to procure new armored vehicles. We agreed to carry out technical research on defense and I believe that our cooperation will bring good results," said Luik.

The plan is for all three countries to find the best solution for increasing infantry mobility, with the initial plan to reach procurement in 2024. Estonia, Latvia and Finland intend to focus on a cooperation program to find common ground for future procurement.

"We have a very positive long-term relationship with Finland in procurement policy, and we have bought self-propelled cannons and radars together. Now we want to extend this cooperation to Latvia because all three countries have an interest in armored vehicles," said Luik.

--

