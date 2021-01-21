Estonia's leaders congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on inauguration

Estonia's leaders have welcomed new United States President Joe Biden and his Vice-President, Kamala Harris, following Wednesday's inauguration ceremony in Washington.

President Kersti Kaljulaid tweeted her: "Congratulations to POTUS Joe Biden. Looking forward to meeting you (again)," together with a photo of a previous meet.

Meanwhile, outgoing prime minister, Jüri Ratas (Center), noted that the two countries celebrated a century of diplomatic relations this year, congratulating both Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on entering office.

"I am glad that our political and economic ties are stronger than ever. I wish you all the success in the years ahead," Ratas continued, in a tweet which contained an image of his full, official letter of congratulations.

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris upon taking office! Almost a century after diplomatic relations were established between and , I am glad that our political and economic ties are stronger than ever. I wish you all the success in the years ahead! pic.twitter.com/p48gbnVayH — Jüri Ratas (@ratasjuri) January 20, 2021

Outgoing foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu similarly tweeted: "Congratulations to the 46th President of the U.S.," also referring to strengthened relations.

Congratulations to the 46th President of the @JoeBiden! Close relations and excellent #cooperation between #Estonia and the #US will be further strengthened #InaugurationDay — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) January 20, 2021

Estonia's outgoing ambassador to the U.S. was on the spot in Washington for Wednesday's inauguration day, tweeting various images from the day.

And the sun is out! pic.twitter.com/iCVjehvo50 — Ambassador Jonatan Vseviov (@vseviov) January 20, 2021

Reform MEP Urmas Paet also issued his: "Congratulations, Mr President. We look forward to meeting and welcoming you in Europe."

Congratulations, Mr President! We look forward to meeting and welcoming you in Europe! https://t.co/W9b1FAnRQH — Urmas Paet (@Urmaspaet) January 20, 2021

Both Estonia and the U.S. see a change of government in the month of January. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris officially entered office on Wednesday, following election victory last November, while Jüri Ratas resigned as prime minister last week, with coalition talks between his party, Center, and the Reform Party, ongoing, ahead of forming a new administration. Reform leader Kaja Kallas has been invited by President Kersti Kaljulaid to head up the new coalition.

