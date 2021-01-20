Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The march to support Belarusian women which took place in Tallinn on October 11.
The march to support Belarusian women which took place in Tallinn on October 11. Source: Diana Olesjuk
News

Leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will visit Estonia on Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Wednesday.

"At my invitation, Svetlana Tikhanovskayaa will come to Estonia on Friday. She will also participate in a conference about human rights and media freedom in Belarus organized by Estonia on Friday," Reinsalu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. 

Minu kutsel tuleb reedel Eestisse Svjatlana Tsihhanovskaja. Ta osaleb reedel Tallinnast ka ettekandega Eesti korraldataval Valgevene inimõiguste olukorda ja meediavabadust käsitleval nõupidamisel.

Posted by Urmas Reinsalu on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Tikhanovskaya is now in exile and is based in Lithuania. She was forced to leave Belarus after leader Alexander Lukashenko had been declared the winner in disputed presidential elections in August.

The three Baltic states have been strong supporters of Tikhanovskaya and have sanctioned dozens of Belarusian officials.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

COVID-19 testing center opened at Narva border checkpoint

17:08

Health Board: 603 new coronavirus cases, five deaths Updated

17:03

Tartu launches cargo bike pilot project

16:40

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday

16:35

Pärnu mayor: We must abide by coronavirus rules

16:22

Justice chancellor: Marriage referendum bill not processed in line with law

16:15

Health Board: Coronavirus spreading in Pärnu, Valga and Jõgeva counties

16:06

Study: People less likely to change their behavior after COVID-19 contact

15:32

Global Estonian Report: January 20-27

14:51

Outgoing minister: Center not legally culpable in Porto Franco case

14:27

Reform Deputy Chair: EKRE out of office already a good start

14:18

Jüri Saar: The anatomy of the Trump and EKRE political adventure

14:01

Center Party to lay off regional coordinators due to financial problems

13:26

Video: NATO Cyber defense center launches cyber threats 2030 overview

12:47

Transparency International calls for boosting party finance watchdog powers

12:25

Karin Kaup Lapõnin: The weight of the digital state on the Reform Party

11:54

Hospital boss caught offering Rotary Club preferential coronavirus vaccines

11:24

Most parties have already announced Tartu mayoral candidates

10:53

Reps: Coalition of Center and Reform parties is politically logical

10:25

Daily: Tallinn city government sold Porto Franco land at big discount

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: