Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday

Leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will visit Estonia on Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Wednesday.

"At my invitation, Svetlana Tikhanovskayaa will come to Estonia on Friday. She will also participate in a conference about human rights and media freedom in Belarus organized by Estonia on Friday," Reinsalu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

Minu kutsel tuleb reedel Eestisse Svjatlana Tsihhanovskaja. Ta osaleb reedel Tallinnast ka ettekandega Eesti korraldataval Valgevene inimõiguste olukorda ja meediavabadust käsitleval nõupidamisel. Posted by Urmas Reinsalu on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Tikhanovskaya is now in exile and is based in Lithuania. She was forced to leave Belarus after leader Alexander Lukashenko had been declared the winner in disputed presidential elections in August.

The three Baltic states have been strong supporters of Tikhanovskaya and have sanctioned dozens of Belarusian officials.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!