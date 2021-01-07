Helme: I keep my fingers crossed for the US people, not politicians ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) was deputizing for Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), who is quarantining, at the Riigikogu Wednesday.
Finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) was deputizing for Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), who is quarantining, at the Riigikogu Wednesday. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
While Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) wished success to Joe Biden, who on Thursday was declared to have won the U.S. presidential election, Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) leader and Finance Minister Martin Helme once again did not extend congratulations to the next U.S. president.

According to Helme, he wishes strength, wisdom and success to the people of the U.S. "I keep my fingers crossed for the people, not for one or other politician or party," the minister said. 

He confirmed that he is a great admirer of the worldview of the current U.S. President Donald Trump.

"It is worth recalling that there were 11 senators in the United States who before the riots broke out there said that allegations of electoral fraud should be discussed. And there are more than 120 members of the lower house who claim that election laws and rules have been violated," Helme said.

"There are also mechanisms in U.S. law to deal with these instances of falsification, which were also implemented in Congress yesterday. My assessment is that U.S. society is a profoundly divided society and even if we set aside the person of the currently sitting president, the tensions in that society are such that they will not go away," Helme said.

Ratas said the events in the U.S. were a violent attack on democracy, but at the same time, these events showed that the U.S. constitutional institutions are strong, and it is clear that Joe Biden has been elected president of the United States, taking office on January 20.

"A lot of strength to Joe Biden," Ratas said, adding that Estonia's wish is that allied relations with the United States be further strengthened.

Ratas noted that there can always be suspicions about fraud, but there are mechanisms in the U.S. to deal with them, and it is now clear that all suspicions have been dispelled. "I certainly do not question the various U.S. institutions that have discussed these concerns," the prime minister said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) emphasized that Estonia is monitoring what is happening in the United States extremely closely.

"The United States certainly does not need lessons in democracy, and the United States definitely is and will remain our special friend and irreplaceable security producer and provider," Reinsalu said.

At the same time, Reinsalu agreed with Helme that a certain opposition has deepened in U.S. society.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) noted that what has happened in the U.S. is unbelievable. If one were to look for something positive, Joe Biden has been confirmed as the president of the United States and the situation will return to normal, Kiik added.

Last year, Martin Helme and former Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) were at the center of an internationally reported scandal after claiming the U.S.A. elections were fraudulent.

"I believe there can be no question in that these election were falsified," Martin Helme said. "I believe all normal people should speak up against it. There is no sense in talking about democracy or rule of law in a situation where elections can be faked so plainly, boldly and on a massive scale."

Their comments were condemned by the prime minister, president, minister of defense, the foreign minister and the opposition.

Mart Helme resigned, but Martin Helme remains in office.

Editor: Helen Wright

