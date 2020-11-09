Reform Party submits motion of no confidence against Martin Helme

The Reform Party on Monday afternoon submitted a motion of no confidence against Minister of Finance and Chairman of EKRE Martin Helme to the Riigikogu.

On Monday morning, the party was planning to submit a motion against Mart Helme (EKRE) who resigned from the position of minister of the interior earlier today. The motion was a delayed reaction against an interview given to Deutsche Welle in which he made homophobic comments.

On Sunday, both Mart and Martin Helme made comments on their radio show speculating the U.S. elections were fraudulent. As Mart Helme has resigned following those comments, the motion of no confidence has now been reangled towards Martin Helme.

Chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas said Mart Helme's resignation was not enough and will not fix the government crisis.

"Mart Helme's departure is half the battle. But Martin Helme must also be held responsible for his words. That is why we will submit a motion of no confidence in Martin Helme at 3 p.m.," Kallas wrote on social media.

Reform MP Marko Mihkelson handed over the motion.

Mart Helme lahkumine on pool võitu. Aga oma sõnade eest peab vastutama ka Martin Helme. Seetõttu anname kell 15 sisse Martin Helme umbusaldusavalduse. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) November 9, 2020

Mart Helme: Joe Biden and his son corrupt characters

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme, Minister of Finance Martin Helme and MEP Jaak Madison (all EKRE) said on their TRE radio talk show on Sunday that the results of U.S. presidential elections are falsified and Joe Biden becoming president would mark America's decline, Delfi reports.

The Conservative People's Party (EKRE) politicians said they believe large scale electoral fraud had been taking place.

"I believe there can be no question in that these election were falsified," Minister of Finance Martin Helme said. "I believe all normal people should speak up against it. There is no sense in talking about democracy or rule of law in a situation where elections can be faked so plainly, boldly and on a massive scale."

"If this works, if Trump is taken down, the U.S. Constitution will no longer be in effect," he added.

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme said that Joe Biden was elected president by the deep state. "The logic based on which the deep state operates is to smuggle in dirtbags, corrupt dirtbags that can be blackmailed. Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are corrupt characters," the interior minister said.

The hosts also talked about the possibility of civil war in America. "I had a dream before the elections of Trump walking across a field," Mart Helme described. "And then I saw the field was covered in guts and entrails. Trump passed through it. Trump will win eventually; it will happen as a result of an immense struggle, maybe even bloodshed, but justice will win in the end."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!