Estonia-USA Riigikogu group issues statement supporting Joe Biden, election

The Riigikogu's Estonia-USA Parliamentary Group issued a statement on Monday supporting the American elections and the President-elect Joe Biden.

The statement said: "On 3 November, the people of the United States of America gave their support to Joseph R. Biden Jr. in free and fair elections.

"Throughout history, the United States of America have supported Estonia's independence steadfastly and unwaveringly. The United States of America never recognised Estonia's annexation into the Soviet Union.

"After Estonia regained its independence, the United States of America helped build up our defence capability, and the USA is a guarantor of Estonia's security as a NATO member state. In missions abroad, the servicemen of Estonia and the USA stand shoulder to shoulder for democracy and freedom. NATO's military presence in Estonia is the most effective deterrence to the opponents of Estonia's independence.

"More than ever before, the democratic world needs a rule-based world order. Strong transatlantic relations are a prerequisite for peace, stability and development, and Estonia and the USA have common interests in this.

"The Estonian national security is founded on trusting and mutually respectful relationships with our allies. It is inadmissible that a member of the Estonian Government should make statements that call into question the legitimacy of American elections – this unambiguously conflicts with Estonia's national interests."

The statement has been signed by members of the Estonia-USA Parliamentary Group: Andres Sutt, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Sven Sester, Yoko Alender, Mihhail Lotman, Urve Tiidus, Raivo Tamm, Aivar Sõerd, Taavi Rõivas, Madis Milling, Kristen Michal, Kalle Laanet, Jüri Jaanson, Kristina Šmigun-Vähi, Erki Savisaar, Martin Repinski, Hanno Pevkur, Heljo Pikhof, Maris Lauri, Eerik-Niiles Kross, Raimond Kaljulaid, Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, Marko Šorin, Hele Everaus, Kalvi Kõva and Toomas Kivimägi.

The statement was issued after statements made by EKRE ministers Mart and Martin Helme who said the elections were fraudulent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!