news

Estonia-USA Riigikogu group issues statement supporting Joe Biden, election ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian and U.S. flags.
Estonian and U.S. flags. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Riigikogu's Estonia-USA Parliamentary Group issued a statement on Monday supporting the American elections and the President-elect Joe Biden.

The statement said: "On 3 November, the people of the United States of America gave their support to Joseph R. Biden Jr. in free and fair elections.

"Throughout history, the United States of America have supported Estonia's independence steadfastly and unwaveringly. The United States of America never recognised Estonia's annexation into the Soviet Union.

"After Estonia regained its independence, the United States of America helped build up our defence capability, and the USA is a guarantor of Estonia's security as a NATO member state. In missions abroad, the servicemen of Estonia and the USA stand shoulder to shoulder for democracy and freedom. NATO's military presence in Estonia is the most effective deterrence to the opponents of Estonia's independence.

"More than ever before, the democratic world needs a rule-based world order. Strong transatlantic relations are a prerequisite for peace, stability and development, and Estonia and the USA have common interests in this.

"The Estonian national security is founded on trusting and mutually respectful relationships with our allies. It is inadmissible that a member of the Estonian Government should make statements that call into question the legitimacy of American elections – this unambiguously conflicts with Estonia's national interests."

The statement has been signed by members of the Estonia-USA Parliamentary Group: Andres Sutt, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Sven Sester, Yoko Alender, Mihhail Lotman, Urve Tiidus, Raivo Tamm, Aivar Sõerd, Taavi Rõivas, Madis Milling, Kristen Michal, Kalle Laanet, Jüri Jaanson, Kristina Šmigun-Vähi, Erki Savisaar, Martin Repinski, Hanno Pevkur, Heljo Pikhof, Maris Lauri, Eerik-Niiles Kross, Raimond Kaljulaid, Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, Marko Šorin, Hele Everaus, Kalvi Kõva and Toomas Kivimägi.

The statement was issued after statements made by EKRE ministers Mart and Martin Helme who said the elections were fraudulent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:59

Coronavirus round-up: November 2-8

19:28

Ratas: Mart Helme's resignation gives government chance to continue

18:54

Estonia officially applies for Arctic Council observer status

18:35

Estonia-USA Riigikogu group issues statement supporting Joe Biden, election

18:16

Vote of no confidence in Martin Helme fails

18:10

Ratas delivers Mart Helme's resignation letter to president

17:43

Ice-skating rink to open on Tartu's Town Hall Square

17:21

Reform Party submits motion of no confidence against Martin Helme Updated

17:16

Tartu University Hospital crisis team chief forecasts difficult times ahead

17:05

NATO Baltic jets scrambled twice to escort Russian military aircraft

15:11

SEB: Growth in exports of goods of Estonian origin was surprising

14:59

Health Board: 125 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, one death Updated

14:40

Auditor: Public services outside Harju, Tartu counties need restructuring

14:05

Statistics Estonia asking people to check personal data before 2021 census

13:38

Võru, Russia's Pskov launch creative enterprise cooperation project

13:05

Kallas: Mart Helme's resignation too little, too late

12:39

Identifying close contacts is becoming more and more difficult

11:56

Minister of Interior Mart Helme resigns

11:55

Culture recommendations: November 9 - 15

11:26

Restrictions, coronavirus fears have scared partiers away from Old Town

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: