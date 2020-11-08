news

Paet: Joe Biden helped Estonia become NATO member ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/ALDE)
MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/ALDE) Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Estonian MEP Urmas Paet accused Minister of Finance Martin Helme and Minister of the Interior Mart Helme of attempting to destroy Estonia's relations with the United States and underscored that Democrat and President-elect Joe Biden helped Estonia become a member of NATO.

Estonia's incumbent finance minister and interior minister crassly lambasting and hurling accusations against Biden and the US election processes is not just embarrassing, it also constitutes a threat to Estonia's security, Paet (Reform) told BNS.

"Biden has been awarded Estonia's highest national recognition for his support and contribution to Estonia's accession to NATO," he said.

"The goal of these members of the current government is obviously to destroy Estonia's relations with our important allies. And the rest of the government is idly sitting by," Paet said.

"A minister's words have consequences and in this case, these consequences affect all of Estonia. That is if the prime minister and other members of the government from the [senior member of the government coalition] Center Party, [junior partner] Isamaa as well as coalition MPs in the Riigikogu allow for these ministers to remain in the government."

Members of EKRE Mart and Martin Helme and MEP Jaak Madison, who recently returned from the United States, said on their TRE radio talk show on Sunday that the results of U.S. presidential elections are falsified and Biden becoming president may mark a decline for the United States. According to Mart Helme, Biden was elected president by the deep state.

"The logic based on which the deep state operates is to smuggle in dirt bags, corrupt dirt bags that can be blackmailed. Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are corrupt characters," the interior minister said.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Reform) called the comments "absurd" and President Kersti Kaljulaid said she was "sad and embarrassed". She will also convene the Defense Council this week.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said the remarks were crazy and Reform Party Chairman Kaja Kallas will call a vote of no confidence in Mart Helme this week.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

