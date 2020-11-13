Alar Laneman confirms he is EKRE's minister of interior candidate

Member of the Riigikogu and Chairman of the Constitutional Committee Alar Laneman confirmed to ERR that he is EKRE's candidate for the vacant position of minister of the interior.

Laneman became a member of EKRE on March 27, 2019.

After the restoration of Estonia's independence and until 2008, he worked in the Defense Forces and following that in the Defense Industry Association and Milrem and until 2019 at Sauga Basic School in Pärnu County.

On Thursday, newspaper Õhtuleht speculated one of the candidates would be Alar Laneman which Chairman of EKRE and Minister of Finance Martin Helme said was not true.

Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) announced his resignation on Monday after he made comments questioning the validity of the U.S. elections and president-elect Joe Biden.

