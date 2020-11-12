Helme: Potential interior minister candidates named by media are wrong

news

Chairman of EKRE, Minister of Finance Martin Helme said the people named by the media as candidates for the position of interior minister are not correct.

Helme said the candidates will be discussed by the EKRE council at the end of this week and a candidate would be found by next week.

"All the speculation in the media about the names is wrong," Helme said.

Newspaper Eesti Päevaleht wrote on Thursday that the candidates for the new minister are Leo Kunnas and Mark Majorov. Õhtuleht speculated it will be Alar Laneman or Anti Poolamets.

Mart Helme resigned at minister of the interior on Monday.

Editor: Helen Wright

