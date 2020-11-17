Prime minister formally proposes EKRE MP as new interior minister

Prime Minister Juri Ratas (Center) has officially proposed Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Alar Laneman as new Minister of the Interior.

Ratas made the proposal, to head of state President Kersti Kaljulaid, on Tuesday.

Laneman, if appointed, will take the position vacated just over a week ago when Mart Helme resigned following a furor over radio talk show comments he made about the U.S. elections and president-elect Joe Biden.

The president has, under the regulations, three days to appoint Laneman to the post should she choose to do so.

EKRE recently appointed a party member, but not MP, Rain Epler, as environment minister, following the resignation of Rene Kokk on health grounds. Epler was sworn in at the Riigikogu Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!