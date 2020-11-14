news

EKRE MP may get €26,000 for week out of office ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Urmas Espenberg (back row, left) at the Riigikogu.
Urmas Espenberg (back row, left) at the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) former MP Urmas Espenberg may be able to keep the half-year compensation given him when he had to step down to make way for former interior minister Mart Helme, even if Espenberg returns to the Riigikogu in the next few days.

Under Estonian electoral regulations, when elected MPs are appointed government ministers, their vacated seat – government ministers do not sit at the Rigiikogu – goes to the highest listed candidate at the last elections who did not pick up a seat.

In this case, when Mart Helme was made Minister of the Interior in late April 2019, Urmas Espenberg became his placeholder MP, having just missed out on a seat at the March general election.

With Mart Helme's resignation on Monday in the wake of a backlash over comments he made about the U.S. presidential election and president-elect Joe Biden, Espenberg had to vacate his seat for the returning former minister and former EKRE leader. 

Espenberg was entitled to half a year's compensation, under Riigikogu rules, having met the requirement of holding his seat for over a year. This amount totaled €26,000. 

However, now another EKRE MP, Alar Laneman, is likely to be appointed new interior minister, this frees up a seat again, which Espenberg would then reoccupy.

Whether Espenberg has to pay back the €26,000 is a matter for the on-off MP himself, the Riigikogu office's head of communications Epp-Mare Kukemelk says.

While the office is to propose Espenberg return the money, there is no legal obligation for him to do so, Kukemelk said. 

ERR's online news in Estonian reached out to Espenberg, but he was unavailable for comment. 

Another recent new EKRE ministerial appointee, Rain Epler, who was recently made environment minister after Rene Kokk stepped down, required no such musical chairs since Epler was an outside appointee.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:14

Foreign ministry green-lights Estonia bid as OSCE chair

17:34

Ott Tänak dominates Kehala rally

17:16

EKRE MP may get €26,000 for week out of office

16:29

Gallery: Yacht stranded after running aground off Muhu

15:51

Population minister wants legal amend to boost parental benefits

15:04

Party Ratings: Estonia 200 see continued autumn support growth

14:18

Journalists: Trump electoral defeat has taken wind out of EKRE sails

13:42

Health Board renews COVID-19 testing contract, valued at €100 million

12:59

EDF has coronavirus outbreak among 60 conscripts

12:14

Reinsalu talks UNSC 2021 close cooperation with Irish counterpart

11:35

Health Board: 265 new coronavirus cases in Estonia in past 24 hours

11:06

Swedish daily: US special forces in Estonia-bound exercise

13.11

Health Board starts testing Tallinn teachers for coronavirus

13.11

Estonian leaders: Joint effort needed to stop coronavirus

13.11

Tallinn hospitals bar fathers from maternity units after child is born

13.11

Tartu City Government closing most public offices until end of 2020

13.11

Most Estonian building sites not following safety rules

13.11

Tallinn 2035 strategy sets ambitious targets for city's future

13.11

Reinsalu: Killing of Bandarenka must bring new EU sanctions on Belarus

13.11

Health Board: 259 new cases of coronavirus recorded, four deaths Updated

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: