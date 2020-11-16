Gallery: Rain Epler sworn in as new environment minister

Rain Epler has been officially sworn in as environment minister.

Epler, who was appointed by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) comes from a business background and was not an MP prior to his appointment, made earlier in the month to replace Rene Kokk.

Epler's official signing-in took place in the Riigikogu Monday, after his appointment had been approved by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Rene Kook submitted his resignation on November 5, citing health factors.

Epler previously worked as an advisor to finance minister Mart Helme (EKRE), and has sat on the board of state forestry commission the RMK, and on state credit agency KredEx.

EKRE is also due to place MP Alar Laneman as new interior minister, following the resignation of Mart Helme a week ago. Laneman has yet to be approved by the president.

