President appoints new environment minister

President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed Rain Epler (EKRE) to the position of Minister of the Environment on Thursday on the proposal of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).

Prior to his appointment, Kaljulaid spoke with Epler in a virtual conversation which was focused on the challenges the Ministry of the Environment faces. Issues such as forestry, the green revolution and waste management were discussed at length.

Former Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk resigned for health reasons last week.

Epler was previously an advisor to the Ministry of Economic Affairs. He became a member of EKRE on October 30.

In the 2017 local elections, he ran on the Reform Party's list in Võru. From 2000 to 2006 he was a member of Isamaaliit.

Epler has worked for insurance companies AON and RSA and for Swedbank's insurance company where his area of ​​responsibility was IT and development.

He owns the Baltic Fleet Company, which sells cars and minibuses, Kolmejalgne mündiga konn OÜ, which offers computer consultations and Pühajõe Brewery.

Epler is a member of the supervisory boards of the State Forest Management Center (RMK), Kredex and Enterprise Estonia.

