EKRE proposes candidate for environment minister

On Saturday, EKRE will propose a new candidate for minister of the environment, ERR reported. The candidate is tipped to replace current minister Rene Kokk who is stepping down for health reasons.

Adviser to the Ministry of Finance Rain Epler has been proposed as Kokk's replacement, although he did not confirm this when asked by ERR on Thursday.

Epler became a member of EKRE on October 30. In the 2017 local elections, he ran on the Reform Party's list in Võru. From 2000 to 2006 he was a member of Isamaaliit.

Epler has worked for insurance companies AON and RSA and for Swedbank's insurance company where his area of ​​responsibility was IT and development.

He owns the Baltic Fleet Company, which sells cars and minibuses, Kolmejalgne mündiga konn OÜ, which offers computer consultations and Pühajõe Brewery.

Epler is a member of the supervisory boards of the State Forest Management Center (RMK), Kredex and Enterprise Estonia.

