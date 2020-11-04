Environment minister Rene Kokk to step down

news

Environment minister Rene Kokk (EKRE) is to submit his resignation to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) on Thursday, the ministry has announced, citing health reasons.

"I am saddened to be leaving unfinished what I started as minister, but I have to think about my health and family," Kokk, 40, said, via a ministry press release.

"The doctors have given me a very clear message that I have to change my lifestyle, and slow down its tempo somewhat," he added.

Kokk will revert to the Riigikogu after stepping down, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, meaning Kai Rimmel, who substituted for Kokk when he became a minister in April 2019 (government ministers do not sit in the Riigikogu – ed.) will have to make way for him, under standard practice.

ERR also obtained confirmation from EKRE MP and leader of its Riigikogu grouping that Kokk was leaving his post, adding that discussions are now underway for a suitable replacement, who will be announced when known.

ERR reports that Kokk had encountered obstacles to getting his forestry development plan implemented, though this was not cited as a reason for the move, either by the ministry, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the prime minister, or Kokk himself.

EKRE chair Martin Helme has so far been unavailable for comment on the matter.

Rene Kokk won a Riigikogu seat in the March 2019 elections running on EKRE's Harju and Rapla counties list, polling 1,458 votes.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

