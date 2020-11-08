news

"Olukorrast riigis" discussed potential effects of Trump's loss for Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Hosts of
Hosts of "Olukorrast riigis" Harry Tuul and Andrus Karnau Source: ERR
News

Presidential elections in USA that saw Donald Trump lose to Democrat Joe Biden could have an effect on political culture in Estonia, hosts of the Raadio 2 "Olukorrast riigis" talk show found on Sunday.

"The radical right, Trump supporters are emphasizing attempts to divide the nation. I believe that these claims of division are largely a part of their election campaign, scare tactics," Andrus Karnau said. "Allow me to recall that when the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) was coming to power in Estonia, coalition talks were loaded with threats of taking to the streets should EKRE be left out of the government," he added.

"Center Party politicians have said that if we do not include EKRE in the government, something even worse could happen. Simplifying that scheme, we can also see threats of division as a tool in the case of USA," Karnau found.

Co-host Harry Tuul remained skeptical and said that little will change overnight. "The fact these people get elected in Estonia or USA is a symptom that will not just go away because Biden was elected. These problems need to be addressed and the hard work is just beginning – the economic and coronavirus crises – I do not believe the new president has a silver bullet for taking care of them immediately," Tuul said.

Karnau said that the U.S. election has a greater effect on Estonia this time. "Mostly because the radical right that is setting the tone in Estonia, especially EKRE but also some Isamaa and Center Party members, for whom Donald Trump has been an example – his style, how he plays politics through false facts, obscenities and lack of tact – this model will disappear. People who have so far believed that they can say whatever they like in the service of their political goals will realize that while it can be useful in the short term, it will not pay off in the long run based on the example of USA. I believe it is vital for this kind of nonsense, boastful policy and lies in Estonian politics to retreat and ideally disappear altogether," Karnau said.

Tuul remained more skeptical. "I believe that Trump becoming president [four years ago] paved the way for such policy, legitimized it and saw it arrive in Estonia, being even more pivotal as such (than the change today – ed.). While I hope a new turn could take place, I'm afraid it has come to stay – this kind of policy that plays fast and loose with emotions and facts and is far removed from civilized debate," Tuul said.

Karnau said that politicians and journalists for whom such policy is unacceptable should point out that democracy can only work if there is no lying in the public domain.

The hosts of "Olukorrast riigis" also talked about the coronavirus crisis, the economic situation and EKRE appointing Rain Epler as its candidate for environment minister. Karnau and Tuul pointed out that the three EKRE ministers who are not Mart or Martin Helme are now all heavily dependent on the latter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Prime minister: Helmes' Biden remarks absurd and inappropriate Updated

15:58

"Olukorrast riigis" discussed potential effects of Trump's loss for Estonia

15:24

Day brings 192 coronavirus diagnoses Updated

14:20

Mart Helme: Joe Biden and his son corrupt characters

13:26

Arvo Tuvikene declared Father of the Year

13:19

Marko Mihkelson: Estonia-US relations after Biden's victory

10:30

Analyst: Biden will not change China policy

09:14

PM congratulates Biden on election win

08:26

Ainar Ruussaar named new Raadio Kuku editor-in-chief

07.11

Bank of Estonia: Deflation to continue for rest of this year

07.11

EKRE statement: The people must have right to shape key societal values

07.11

MEP: School closures due to COVID-19 harming children's education

07.11

13-year-old swimmer smashes record older than herself

07.11

Reinsalu: Estonia will keep international attention on Navalny poisoning

07.11

Harri Tiido: On the utility of forgetfulness in history

07.11

Rain Epler confirmed as new environment minister

07.11

Martin Aadamsoo: What happened to Estonian music?

07.11

Health Board: Day brings 229 COVID-19 cases Updated

07.11

Twenty-six people contract COVID-19 at Põlva County care home

07.11

Irja Lutsar elected Woman of the Year

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: