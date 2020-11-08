Analyst: Biden will not change China policy

Whoever serves as president of USA will have to deal with China that has become a global competitor for the United States, research fellow at the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) Kalev Stoicescu said on the "Aktuaalne kaamera" news program on Sunday evening.

Stoicescu said that there are some aspects of foreign policy Joe Biden will not be able to change. For example, he will not be moving the U.S. embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv, while some things are certain to change during his term.

"Another thing that Biden will not do is pull more U.S. troops out of Europe. He understands better than Trump the role America plays in the defense of Europe. Perhaps we will even see more troops," Stoicescu said.

The expert said that Biden will maintain America's hard line toward China. "Their China policy will not change because the latter has become a strong adversary for USA, not just in Asia but globally. It is inevitable – whoever rules in the White House must contend with China," he said.

Biden will do what he said he would after it became clear he had won the election, which is serve as president to the entire nation. "His messages was strong: I will be a president for all Americans. And that is precisely what the American people need – a president to glue the nation back together. It has been divided to a degree that is far too serious that has had very unfortunate consequences both domestically and all over the world where U.S. authority has suffered as a result of Trump's actions," Stoicescu said.

The research fellow said that the question of whether Donald Trump is capable of losing with dignity remains unanswered. "There are two persons, his wife and daughter, who I very much hope will succeed in convincing him that one must know how to lose with dignity."

--

