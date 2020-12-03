Former MEP Indrek Tarand joins ICDS

Former MEP Indrek Tarand has joined think-tank the International Center for Defense Studies (ICDS) as a researcher. Tarand will specialize in analyzing Russian influence in Belarus.

"Indrek's research at the ICDS will focus on analyzing the impact of the Kremlin in Belarus, which has seen democratic turbulence and been under authoritarian grip since the August 2020 presidential election," the RKK said, referring to the reelection of Alexander Lukashenko for a sixth term since 1994 in elections widely condemned as rigged, and followed by violent repression against dissenters.

Tarand, 56, who served two terms at the European Parliament in 2009-2019, as an independent candidate, was a member of the UN Advisory Mission to the Government of Georgia in 2007-2008, the ICDS says.

He has also focused on issues facing former Soviet bloc countries in integrating into the "Western" community; while an MEP he wrote two reports on the security implications of environmental crisis.

Tarand's CV also includes running for president in 2011 in the final run-off against Toomas Hendrik Ilves, who was elected to his second term, and was an adviser to Mart Laar when the latter was prime minister. Tarand's father Andres was Estonian prime minister 1994-1995.

Tarand was also Secretary General of the foreign ministry, 1994-2002, at a time when an independent Estonia's diplomatic corps was being built up.

He will also continue to teach history and social studies at a school in Nõva, Lääne County.

Indrek Tarand gave this interview to ERR News early last year.

