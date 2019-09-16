ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

SAPTK takes Office of the Prosecutor General's Tarand decision to court ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Varro Vooglaid at a SAPTK-organized protest.
Varro Vooglaid at a SAPTK-organized protest. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Foundation for the Protection of Family and Tradition (SAPTK) has filed an appeal against a court ruling with Tallinn Circuit Court challenging the Office of the Prosecutor General's decision not to launch a criminal investigation into former MEP Indrek Tarand.

Kaebaja leiab, et põhjendatud pole riigiprokuratuuri seisukoht, nagu poleks tõendatud Tarandi poolt kuriteo toimepanemine SAPTK-i vara omastamise näol, teatas SAPTK-i juht Varro Vooglaid. Eriti arusaamatuks jääb sihtasutusele riigiprokuratuuri seisukoht, nagu poleks Tarandi poolt 2000 euro ulatuses SAPTK vara omastamine piisavalt manifesteeritud ja nagu oleks vastava tahte väljendamine ERR-i portaalis avaldatud artiklis käsitletav pelga kalambuuri ehk vaimuka naljana.

The appellant found that the Office of the Prosecutor General's stance that Tarand's guilt in the misappropriation of SAPTK's assets had not been proven to be unjustified, SAPTK chairman Varro Vooglaid said. SAPTK fails to understand in particular the Office of the Prosecutor General's stance that Tarand's appropriation of SATPK's assets in the amount of €2,000 had not sufficiently manifested, and as though the expression of this intent as stated in an article published by ERR's online news portal could be treated as a mere pun or witty joke.

"The appellant has on several occasions proven that Indrek Tarand has both in emails and in addressing the public repeatedly manifested that he wants and and considers the money twice transferred to him to be his, and will make (or has made) it his, and will leave the previous owner (SAPTK) permanently without the money that belonged to it," the appeal, filed on Sept. 14, states. "Based on statements made to the public, any bystander and objective observer can deduce that Indrek Tarand wants to continue to behave as the owner of the money transferred by SAPTK."

According to Vooglaid, the decision of the Office of the Prosecutor General is being contested because it is impossible to agree with the latter's justifications.

SAPTK sends Tarand €2,000 in donations

On May 23, SAPTK transferred a total of €2,000 from its account to that of Tarand, writing in the details field, "Donations of several readers of Objektiiv in support of Mart Rieberg and Meelis Osa."  

As Rieberg and Osa transferred the same amount of money to Tarand pursuant to their court-approved settlement, SAPTK board chairman Varro Vooglaid demanded that Tarand return the extra €2,000. The latter has yet to do so.  

In June, SAPTK sought for the Northern District Prosecutor's Office to launch a criminal investigation; the latter declined to do so. District Prosecutor Ülle Jaanhold found that based on SAPTK's report, there were no grounds for launching a criminal investigation. 

"When transferring [the money], it was not specified what the donation to Indrek Tarand had been made for, nor did it specify in advance the conditions under which Indrek Tarand was required to accept or return the donation," Jaanhold said.

According to the district prosecutor, Tarand's activity did not involve any characteristics of the section of the Penal Code on embezzlement.  

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

indrek tarandcourt casestallinn circuit courtfoundation for the protection of family and tradition


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
15.09

Prosecutor general reappointment at centre of latest government rift

15.09

Estonia labor cost increase in Q2 2019 higher than EU average

14.09

Gallery: Literary street festival held in Kadriorg

14.09

Aidu developers: Authorities not playing ball on Supreme Court judgement

14.09

Nationalist demonstration in Tallinn demands 'Est-exit'

Opinion
Business
12.09

SDE asks foreign trade minster Kert Kingo for account of her work to date

12.09

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

11.09

Regional Jet business model seems to pay off as company posts first profits

11.09

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:35

Riigikogu committee backs citizenship application for those born in Estonia

17:13

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16:57

Savisaar corruption trial to continue next month

16:19

Trial of Estonian murder suspect begins in London

15:46

SAPTK takes Office of the Prosecutor General's Tarand decision to court

15:23

Tartu Smart Bikes travel 1.5 million kilometers in first three months

14:53

What the papers say: IT education in schools and a 'Bronze Solider' app

14:26

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

13:57

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

13:54

Suspect arrested in Narva shooting

13:04

Two injured as train crashes into car in Järva County

12:28

Kersti Sarapuu elected leader of Centre Party Riigikogu group

11:57

Ministry predicting crisis if more family doctors cannot be found

11:35

Reinsalu: Concessions to Russia sign of West's powerlessness

10:21

One injured in shooting in Narva, police searching for shooter

09:58

Anett Kontaveit rises in world rankings, Kaia Kanepi drops five

09:22

Maxima challenges establishment of competing Lidl in Tartu

09:09

Tänak extends points total, Ogier halves lead, after Rally Turkey

15.09

Opinion: A tale of two protests, and why both are doomed

15.09

Prosecutor general reappointment at centre of latest government rift

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: