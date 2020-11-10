news

Kannik: Damage to Estonia's reputation to intesify if Helmes continue ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Indrek Kannik.
Indrek Kannik. Source: Estonian office of the Eastern Partnership (EaP).
News

Indrek Kannik, shortly starting as director of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) told Vikerraadio show "Välistund" Monday that Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) statements about the presidential elections in the U.S. are definitely harmful to Estonia's reputation, adding the damage is not irreparable.

"Damage has definitely been caused. Statements like this from the members of the government leave their mark. The U.S. embassy will note it down, the Washington Post article will be noticed," Kannik said (the Washington Post reported both on Mart Helme's initial words and on his resignation - ed.).

At the same time, Kannik emphasized that the harm is not irreparable. "It can be smoothed out. This will be done by certain politicians and diplomats, and it is possible to carry out a couple of times. If these kinds of things continue, however, the damage will intesify of course," Kannik said.

Top U.S. daily The Washington Post brought out the reactions of politicians in allied countries to Biden's win, announced Saturday. Amongst the doubters, the newspaper referenced Estonia and the statements made by Mart and Martin Helme on the Tre Raadio broadcast sunday.

"Trump not winning hurt the anti-immigration groups. Estonian Minister of the Interior Mart Helme claimed on Sunday, that the voting results were falsified and civil war can be expected," Washinton Post wrote.

MP Oudekki Loone (Center), a member of the National Defense Committee at the Riigikogu, also commented on the topic, finding that the relations between Estonia and the U.S. are so strong that one line in the Washington Post will not change things. "I think that the relations between Estonia and the U.S. are reasonable, and a little turbulence won't shake them," Loone said.

Marko Mihkelson, Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Riigikogu (Reform Party), said that this was not a single and accidental misuse of words, however. "Both Mart and Martin Helme have also purposefully damaged Estonia's international reputation in previous months, showing that Estonia does not have one foreign policy, but two foreign policies," said Mihkelson.

Mart Helme stepped down on Monday. Martin Helme remains as finance minister after a vote of no-confidence in him failed at the Riigikogu Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Telia rolling out 5G services in select regions of Estonia

17:02

North American Estonian organization dismayed over EKRE minister comments

16:39

Koppel: Electoral Committee does not falsify election results in Estonia

16:07

Black Nights Film Festival to show films online

15:27

President in self-quarantine, National Defense Council to gather next week

15:05

Estonian short film 'The Wings' wins prize at Italian festival

14:57

Health Board: 128 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

14:36

Former National Opera director working for Viimsi municipality

14:29

Government: 2+2 rule returns, mask requirement indoors Updated

13:29

Tourist spending down 70 percent on year to Q3 2020

13:03

Raul Rebane: Heroes are heroic in behavior, not because they won or lost

12:27

Kannik: Damage to Estonia's reputation to intesify if Helmes continue

11:52

Analyst: No evidence that Helme US elections fraud claims true

11:23

Health Board doctor: We need to have tighter COVID-19 restrictions

10:48

National handball team in quarantine after Germany opponents' COVID-19 case

10:27

Statement | Responsibility for ensuring national security lies with the PM

10:19

Theater leaders: Doing well with current restrictions, no outbreaks

09:57

Martin Helme explains himself before Riigikogu on US statements

09:18

Politicians on both sides unanimous that Helme Biden comments inappropriate

08:42

EKRE MP tables bill to amend ERR law, citing balance issues

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: