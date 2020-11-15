Reform MP: Diplomats' work hampered by stance of some coalition members

Deputy chair of the Riigikogu's foreign affairs committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) says that diplomats' work is today hindered by conflict, or potential conflict, between official coalition government positions and diplomats and others' personal beliefs.

Writing on his social media account on the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mihkelson said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is celebrating its 102nd anniversary today. Congratulations to all our good diplomats around the world and here at home, who do often invisible, but crucial, work for Estonia."

"They are our front-line players, whose task is to keep us away from conflicts and at the same time create opportunities to make Estonia bigger and more visible in this competitive world. This is not an easy task at all, especially now that the conscience sometimes says one thing, but the government wants something else," Mihkelson went on.

One recent concrete example of this phenomenon is the resignation of Harri Tiido as Estonia's ambassador to Finland in early August. Tiido cited a clash of worldview with the current Center/EKRE/Isamaa administration, along with other factors such as his age.

Tiido has since been replaced by Sven Sakkov.

A recent furor after former interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) attacked the recent U.S. presidential elections as rigged and president-elect Joe Biden as an unsavory character resulted in Helme stepping down from the post.

--

