Reform Party holding board elections ahead of Saturday's virtual assembly

The Reform Party's new leadership, April 14, 2018.
The Reform Party's new leadership, April 14, 2018. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
Twenty-five people are in the running for voting to the opposition Reform Party's board this week, ahead of a general assembly to take place online on Saturday. The board consists of 16 places plus chair. Current incumbent Kaja Kallas is the only candidate for the latter position.

Voting is taking place this week both online via the party's intranet system, and then in regional branch offices.

The majority of candidates have been put forward by the party's national organization, and include MP Yoko Alender, Tartu mayor Urmas Kruuse, former finance minister Jürgen Ligi, leader of the opposition at the Tallinn city council chambers Kristen Michal, MP and chair of the Riigikogu's foreign affairs committee Marko Mihkelson, and MEP Urmas Paet.

The party's northern region has put up three candidates, the southern region two, and the western district just the one candidate.

Reform is holding its extended board meeting online, due to coronavirus considerations, on Saturday, November 14, where the new board and election results will be announced, as well as party decisions announced and adopted electronically, and presentations from Kaja Kallas and the party's Secretary-General, Erkki Keldo.

Reform, with 34 seats at the 101-seat Riigikogu, is both the largest opposition party and the largest party as a whole, by national representation.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

