Former MEP to start work as foreign ministry adviser

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Indrek Tarand. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Former MEP Indrek Tarand is taking up a post at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he will focus on development cooperation and humanitarian aid, daily Postimees reports.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Kristina Ots aaid: "Following a successful public competitive process, Indrek Tarand started work in a diplomatic position, in the development, cooperation and humanitarian aid office," Postimees reported (link in Estonian).

The role oversees financial and material aid for the developing world, as well as knowledge sharing, in conjunction with other ministries, the government office, local government and civil society and the private sector, as well as international partners such as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development OECD and the World Bank, Postimees says.

Tarand's most recent position has been with think tank the International Center for Defense Studies (ICDS), where he focused on analyzing the Russian Federation's influence on Belarus.

He was an MEP 2009-2019 as an independent, sitting with the European Greens parliamentary group, and ran on the Social Democratic Party's list in the 2019 general election, though did not officially join the party.

Tarand also ran as president against Toomas Hendrik Ilves, in 2011.

The original Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

Current Minister of Foreign Affairs is Eva-Maria Liimets (Center).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:51

Former MEP to start work as foreign ministry adviser

16:21

Restoration of Independence 30th anniversary celebrations

15:51

Fast economic growth may call into question building of Tallinn Hospital

15:18

Cyclist Taaramäe wins Tour of Spain third stage, becomes overall leader

15:05

Kiik: Covid certificates to be required at all events from September

14:44

Entrepreneur Raul Kirjanen now second biggest landowner after the state

14:17

More than 70 percent of adults vaccinated in Tartu

13:38

EKRE selects Martin Helme as candidate for mayor of Tallinn

13:16

Bolt posts 2020 losses of €45 million

12:43

Lutsar: Delta variant does not affect children more than other strains

12:14

Swedbank: Labor shortage keeping wage growth fast in Estonia

11:52

Kallas to meet with Angela Merkel during official visit to Berlin

11:46

Riigikogu speaker asks museum director to consider running as president

11:11

Kallas: Estonia can take up to 10 refugees from Afghanistan

10:48

Health Board: 358 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:21

Intoxicated Tartu man dies in PPA custody

09:56

Narva mayor loses no-confidence vote

09:26

Planned parties' presidential candidate meeting fails to go ahead

08:49

Visitor numbers fall after covid certificates introduced

16.08

Toomas Sildam: Not who, but what are we electing?

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: