Court: EKRE must apologize to Indrek Tarand

News
News

The Harju County Court on Monday decided that the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) must apologize to former MEP Indrek Tarand in connection to the events that occurred at a demonstration held in November 2018.

Tarand told ERR that the session in the first-tier court was held already on May 12 and the court has now decided to grant his action.

In the action, Tarand demanded that EKRE publish a notice in its online portal and also send out a notice to publications concerning the events that took place on Lossi Square in Toompea on November 26, 2018.

The decision can be appealed in court.

According to Tarand's action, EKRE must announce that it published false information that Tarand was intoxicated at a public meeting, attacked the organizers, went on a rampage, carried out theft and hindered the freedom of speech of another party.

Tarand argues that EKRE expressed inappropriate value judgments about him both during and after the demonstration on Lossi Square as if the violence against Tarand had been justified and permissible.

Tarand also sought compensation for non-pecuniary damage from EKRE in the amount specified by the court.

Editor: Helen Wright

