ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
MEP Indrek Tarand (back to camera, blue coat with fur collar) surrounded by protesters at an EKRE-organised rally in front of the Riigikogu on Monday. 26 November 2018.
MEP Indrek Tarand (back to camera, blue coat with fur collar) surrounded by protesters at an EKRE-organised rally in front of the Riigikogu on Monday. 26 November 2018. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The two men, charged by the prosecutor with aggravated breach of the public order for their treatment of MEP Indrek Tarand (independent/Greens-EFA), are to appear before court in May. They are accused of having attacked Mr Tarand during an EKRE rally against the UN Migration Compact outside the Riigikogu in November 2018.

The first hearing in the case is set for 10 May. The North district prosecutor's office has charged Meelis Osa, 58, and Mart Rieberg, 56, of aggravated breach of the public order by using violence.

Mr Tarand was filmed from multiple angles being bundled away at an EKRE rally opposing to the UN Global Compact on Migration on 26 November last year. The Compact faced its vote in the Riigikogu that day. Mr Tarand, running for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) in the then still upcoming March general election, was shoved off a podium he had mounted, and after an exchange of views with supporters of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), a scuffle ensued during which he fell over and was kicked at least once.

According to the charges, Osa and Rieberg kicked Mr Tarand, who escaped without injury.

Alar Lehesmets, senior prosecutor at the North District Prosecutor's Office, said that using violence to defend one's opinions is not acceptable. "Everyone has the right to demonstrate, and the square outside the Riigikogu on Toompea Hill is the most appropriate place to speak one's mind. Everyone has the right to do that, and nobody should have to fear that they might be attacked for articulating their thoughts," Mr Lehesmets said.

The criminal investigation was carried out by the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and supervised by the North district prosecutor's office.

The offence in question is punishable with either a pecuniary punishment or up to five years' imprisonment.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ekreindrek tarandun compact


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
16.04

Riigikogu holds three-minute sitting on Tuesday

16.04

Centre deputy chair: Kaja Kallas speech negative, lacked new ideas

16.04

Kaja Kallas: We are to be led into backslide under stagnation government

16.04

Police officer seriously injured in gun accident

16.04

Hänni: Riigikogu to have last word on formation of government

16.04

President Kaljulaid on two-day state visit to Portugal

16.04

Rural municipality of 5,843 wants nuclear reactor

16.04

Required reading: Notre-Dame fire affecting thousands of Estonians

Opinion
11:27

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

11:04

Nominees announced for LHV New Music Award

10:37

Air Baltic: Tallinn first quarter passenger numbers increase by 32%

09:57

Poll: Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition ahead of Reform-SDE alternative

08:40

Riigikogu to vote on Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition already Wednesday

Business
12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

11.04

Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

10.04

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

10.04

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

10.04

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:03

Jõks: Does the president have the right to judge candidates for minister?

12:11

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court

11:27

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

11:04

Nominees announced for LHV New Music Award

10:37

Air Baltic: Tallinn first quarter passenger numbers increase by 32%

09:57

Poll: Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition ahead of Reform-SDE alternative

08:40

Riigikogu to vote on Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition already Wednesday

16.04

Official: President Kaljulaid tasks Ratas with forming government

16.04

Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections

16.04

Ratas attempt at forming government may come as soon as Thursday

16.04

300 French troops to arrive in Tapa next week

16.04

Gallery: Winning design for new ERR TV building unveiled Updated

16.04

Riigikogu holds three-minute sitting on Tuesday

16.04

Centre deputy chair: Kaja Kallas speech negative, lacked new ideas

16.04

Kaja Kallas: We are to be led into backslide under stagnation government

16.04

Police officer seriously injured in gun accident

16.04

Hänni: Riigikogu to have last word on formation of government

16.04

President Kaljulaid on two-day state visit to Portugal

16.04

Rural municipality of 5,843 wants nuclear reactor

16.04

Required reading: Notre-Dame fire affecting thousands of Estonians

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: