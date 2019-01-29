news

MEP Indrek Tarand to take EKRE to court ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Indrek Tarand (lower part of photo facing left) during the scuffle involving EKRE supporters on Toompea on 26 November.
Indrek Tarand (lower part of photo facing left) during the scuffle involving EKRE supporters on Toompea on 26 November. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

MEP Indrek Tarand, an independent at the European Parliament who is running for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) in the national election in March, is taking the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) to court, following the passing of an ultimatum he had issued to the party.

Mr Tarand had requested an apology from EKRE following an incident in November when he was physically assaulted at a rally conducted by that party outside the Riigikogu. EKRE members had stated that Mr Tarand had been under the influence of alcohol or, in some versions, drugs.

Mr Tarand informed leading EKRE members Martin Helme, Henn Põlluaas, Jaak Madison and Urmas Espengerg, that if he did not receive an apology and retraction of their party's claim, he would take the matter to court, according to daily Postimees.

"These [EKRE] claims are not borne out by the facts, and my lawyers are now dealing with the matter," said Mr Tarand.

The incident, on 26 November, came in the midst of a government split on the issue of the adoption of the UN's global migration compact which EKRE, not a governmental party, opposed. Mr Tarand was filmed attempting to address EKRE members, supporters, and anyone else present, via a microphone EKRE had provided for their speakers at the anti-compact protest. Martin Helme was present and had attempted to retrieve the mic from Mr Tarand, who was subsequently shoved off a platform also used by EKRE members, surrounded by protesters and kicked at least once after falling to the ground.

EKRE unrepentant

Mr Tarand was then bundled away by security personnel and escorted from the area. SDE leader Jevegeni Ossinovski and foreign minister Sven Mikser, also of SDE, were also at present.

Henn Põlluaas of EKRE brushed aside the request for the apology and promise to take the party to court, however.

"I would ask instead how he [ie. Mr Tarand] is going to prove he was sober," said Mr Põlluaas.

EKRE itself had previously requested an apology from Mr Tarand.

After the incident, EKRE representatives made a statement to Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officials, wishing to initiate criminal proceedings under a section of the penal code which deals with the forceful or violent obstruction and dissolution of a legally organised public meeting. The PPA however found no grounds for pursuing proceedings on that basis, since it believed Mr Tarand had not attempted to prevent the meeting taking place.

Mr Tarand in turn made a statement to the PPA, who proceeding with a criminal investigation based on the section of the penal code dealing with serious violations of public order.

Indrek Tarand has been an MEP since 2009 and sits in the European Green's fraction. He ran for Estonian president against Toomas Hendrik Ilves in 2011.

EKRE has seven seats at the Riigikogu.

The story is ongoing.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekresdeindrek tarandestonian court system


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

28.01

Maritime Museum and group of businessmen planning expedition to Antarctica

28.01

Commemoration ceremony to be held in Tallinn on Holocaust Remembrance Day

28.01

2019 Spring Storm exercise to be held in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru counties

28.01

Tänak finishes third in Monte Carlo WRC season-opener

28.01

First icebreaker hard at work in Gulf of Riga

28.01

Last USSR census 30 years ago counted largest-ever number of residents

Opinion
23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

25.01

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

25.01

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

25.01

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

25.01

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

24.01

Ratas shares Estonia's experience with digital identity at Davos forum

24.01

Simson not to cut any checks to Elron before elections

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:39

President returns to economical honours award rate, following centenary

11:40

President to decorate over 100 people with state honours

10:35

Centre party Viljandi County branch board in crisis

09:43

MEP Indrek Tarand to take EKRE to court

09:19

Estonia smart border crossing payment system in jeopardy from EU

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

28.01

Free Party initiative to reduce bureaucracy, MP reimbursements, rejected

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

28.01

Maritime Museum and group of businessmen planning expedition to Antarctica

28.01

Commemoration ceremony to be held in Tallinn on Holocaust Remembrance Day

28.01

The 16 MPs not running in the general election, and some of their reasons

28.01

2019 Spring Storm exercise to be held in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru counties

28.01

Tänak finishes third in Monte Carlo WRC season-opener

28.01

First icebreaker hard at work in Gulf of Riga

28.01

Last USSR census 30 years ago counted largest-ever number of residents

27.01

Government to create committee on diaspora and global cultural policy

27.01

Ice hockey teams of 5 NATO militaries to hold tournament in Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: