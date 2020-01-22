ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: EKRE abandons agreement with Indrek Tarand at last minute ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Indrek Tarand in Harju County Court.
Indrek Tarand in Harju County Court. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Harju County Court on Wednesday discussed former MEP Indrek Tarand's claim against the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in which he demands that the party retract false information published about him, and although lawyers had hoped to enter into an agreement in the claim, it appeared suddenly that EKRE does not want an agreement after all, daily Postimees writes.

Raul Ainla, the attorney representing EKRE, said at the sitting that there was a misunderstanding between the parties when establishing an agreement, and added that the party does not accept the agreement on the proposed terms.

Maria Mägi-Rohtmets, the attorney representing Tarand, said that backing out of the agreement at the last minute is peculiar, as the agreement was still in force as of Tuesday evening.

In his claim, Tarand is demanding that EKRE publish a notice in its online portal as well as send out a notice to publications concerning the events that took place in the square in front of Toompea Castle in Tallinn on November 26, 2018.

According to the claim, EKRE must announce that it published false information that Tarand was intoxicated at a demonstration held there that day, attacked the organizers, went on a rampage, carried out a theft as well as hindered the freedom of speech of another party.

Tarand argues that EKRE expressed inappropriate judgments of value about him both during and after the demonstration in the square as though the violence against Tarand had been justified or permissible.

The former MEP is seeking compensation for non-pecuniary damages from EKRE in the amount specified by the court.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

