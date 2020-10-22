Incoming Estonian ambassador to Finland presents credentials

Incoming Estonian Ambassador to Finland Sven Sakkov has presented his credentials to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Sakkov was appointed to the role in September following the resignation of his predecessor, Harri Tiido, at the beginning of August, and noted the strong bonds that span the Gulf of Finland.

"The relations between Estonia and Finland have been good and close throughout history," Sakkov said, via a foreign ministry press release.

"Only four months ago, we held a formal celebration of the centenary of our diplomatic relations," Ambassador Sakkov went on, making his presentation virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The pandemic, which has seen travel links used in both directions by both countries' citizens frequently disrupted, has nonetheless served to strengthen relations, Sakkov added.

Sakkov was previously head of the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) and his resume includes stints as national security and defence adviser to President Lennart Meri, at the Estonian Embassy in Washington and with Estonia's Representation to NATO, as well as serving as Undersecretary for Defence Policy at the Ministry of Defence

From 2015 to 2017, Sakkov headed the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn.

Harry Tiido stepped down, revealing in an interview with the Finnish media included a worldview clash with the current government, at the beginning of August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!