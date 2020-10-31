news

Sea mine disposal operation disposes of 20 historical pieces of ordnance ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The EML Admiral Cowan, flagship of the Estonian Navy.
The EML Admiral Cowan, flagship of the Estonian Navy. Source: Merevägi/NATO/Social Media
News

A historical ordnance disposal operation in Estonian waters found twenty objects this week, along with one previously uncharted shipwreck, the NATO Force Integration Unit in Estonia reports.

Vessels from Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCG1), along with Estonian Navy (Merevägi) allies, carried out the operation this week, ending Friday.

Vessels taking part included the Norwegian Navy's HNoMS Måløy, which was involved in detonating a piece of historical ordnance – a sea mine in other words – in the Irbe Strait (Kura Kurk), between the southern tip of Saaremaa and the Latvian coast (see video below).

Estonia's inshore coast is peppered with sea mines and other relics of World War Two and other conflicts, with the coast of Saaremaa and environs being one particularly notorious hotspot.

President Kersti Kaljulaid herself was able to witness a similar detonation earlier this year.

The Merevägi centers on minehunters, mainly British-built Sandown-class vessels including the force's flagship, the EML Admiral Cowan, and minelayers, comprising two Danish-built Lindormen class vessels. 

Historical Estonian Navy vessels from the First Republic – including the EML Lembit, one of two submarines built to order for the Estonian Navy - and other eras, are on display to the public at the Seaplane Harbor Museum (Lennusadama muuseum) in Tallinn, close to the Mine Harbor (Miinisadam), the Navy's principal base.

SNMCMG1 comprises vessels from the Belgian, Danish, Dutch German, Latvian, Lithuanian and Norwegian navies, as well as Estonia's.

Admiral, then Commodore, Walter Cowan was a British Royal Navy officer who commanded a light cruiser squadron instrumental in keeping sea lanes open to Estonia, as well as Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, and in defiance of Bolshevik Russian forces. 

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:22

PPA, RIA warn against phishing letters spread on behalf of banks

16:37

Support rally held in Tartu for Polish protesters

15:29

LHV: Reduction in Estonia's industrial output reflects uncertainty

15:04

Tallinn city authorities to switch work to yellow scenario from Monday

14:36

Health Board issues safety advice for Halloween, Mardipäev and Kadripäev

14:22

Estonia has one of Europe's lowest coronavirus 14-day averages Updated

13:23

Tpilet bus ticket website to add service charge from November 1

12:28

Report: Estonia largest development aid donor in Baltics

12:20

Health Board: 134 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

10:15

Ott Tänak to participate at Kehala Rally in November

08:45

Health Board concerned about asymptomatic coronavirus patients

08:31

Sea mine disposal operation disposes of 20 historical pieces of ordnance

30.10

Board of Center Party's Ida-Viru chapter seeking Repinski's expulsion

30.10

Tax board: Ordering e-cigarette paraphernalia from outside Estonia illegal

30.10

Postimees Group makes €5.6 million losses on past financial year

30.10

Next wave of COVID-19 studies stuck behind government financial decision

30.10

Well-known entrepreneurs launching coding school in Ida-Viru County

30.10

Veiko Õunpuu's 'Viimased' Estonia's Academy Awards entry this year

30.10

Cancellation of WRC Belgium makes Tänak's title defense near impossible

30.10

Statistics: Industrial production falls 2 percent on year to September

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: