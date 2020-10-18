NATO Battlegroup tanks compete with allies in Latvia firing exercise

Personnel from the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based in Tapa took part in a live-firing exercise south of the border in Latvia.

Exercise "Iron Spear" took place at the Adazi training ground near the Latvian capital, Riga, and pressed into action British Army Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), CV90 tracked combat vehicles from the Danish contingent in the battlegroup, and equipment and personnel from 12 other NATO allies, the organization said via a press release.

This week, the NATO Battlegroup in Tapa has been taking part in "Iron Spear", a live-fire exercise at the Adazi training grounds near Riga, Latvia.

Exercise "Iron Spear" is held annually and provides a strong and powerful demonstration of NATO's capability, cooperation and readiness as a defensive force, all while using heavy armor, the alliance says.

Commander of Estonia's NATO eFP Battlegroup Col. Paul Clayton tweeted that: "This was a fantastic event that members of eFP Estonia were proud to be involved in."

This was a fantastic event that members of #eFP Estonia ???????????????????????? were proud to be involved in. https://t.co/GXzYxEcQTj — Col Paul Clayton MBE (@ComdUKeFP) October 16, 2020

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, extra precautions were taken before, during and after the exercise and the trip to Latvia, in conjunction with authorities there and in Estonia; the event marked the first time the current British and Danish rotations at Tapa had been able to travel outside Estonia.

5th Battalion the Rifles (5 Rifles), a British Army mechanized infantry battalion, form the core of the current eFP.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!