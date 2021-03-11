Estonian-owned cargo vessel sinks in Black Sea, at least two dead ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Cargo Ship (photo is illustrative). Source: Shipspotting.com
News

A cargo vessel reportedly owned by an Estonian company has sunk off the coast of Romania, with two confirmed dead. The ship, named the Volgo Balt 179, had been sailing between Russia and Romania. Weather conditions at the time have been reported as extreme.

The Volgo Balt 179 was carrying an all-Ukrainian crew of 13 when it sank in the Black Sea, BNS reports, citing Russian news wire Interfax.

"The vessel belongs to an Estonian company and was sailing under the flag of the Comoros Islands," Interfax, which had in turn been informed by Russian authorities, reported. However, a Romanian news portal cited by BNS reported that the vessel was sailing under the Ukrainian flag.

Two crew members have been confirmed dead, while one remains missing.

The remaining 10 have been rescued, it is reported, and are to be transferred to Constanta, a Black Sea port city.

The Volgo Balt 179, sailing between Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and Constanta, had sent a distress signal early on Thursday, with a rescue operation issued in response immediately.

Poor weather conditions had hampered the rescue effort, BNS reports.

The name of the company which owns the vessel has not yet been reported.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Swedbank, SEB restrict in-branch banking services

18:50

Average age of hospitalized coronavirus patients is 68

18:32

Postimees: Preparations underway for Russian border agreement ratification

18:09

Monument for Konrad Mägi planned for Tartu Town Hall Square

17:43

Developments must include electric car charging stations going forward

17:30

Liimets reiterates Estonia prefers to deal with China alongside EU

16:57

Coalition of Sahel defense ministers discuss operations in the region

16:36

Ukrainian: There are as many recipes for borscht as there are babushkas

16:11

Government green-lights legislation giving police greater COVID-19 powers

15:48

Estonian-owned cargo vessel sinks in Black Sea, at least two dead

14:52

US translator on studying Estonian: I tried to switch off my mother tongue

14:18

"Estonian basketball 100" chosen as Tallinn's sports initiative of the year

13:49

President thanks UK foreign secretary Raab for ongoing defense contribution

13:41

Finance minister: Capacity of supplementary budget is up to €700 million

13:19

Children's Hospital monitoring complications weeks after COVID-19 recovery

12:41

'Aktuaalne kaamera' 65th anniversary marked with behind-the-scenes show

12:12

Interior minister: Police will be monitoring restriction compliance

11:42

State wants to move marriages, divorces online

11:24

Gallery: Levadia and Maardu battle in Tipner Cup quarterfinal action

11:07

Digital vaccine registration opened for people aged 65 and up

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: