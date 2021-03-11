Estonian-owned cargo vessel sinks in Black Sea, at least two dead

A cargo vessel reportedly owned by an Estonian company has sunk off the coast of Romania, with two confirmed dead. The ship, named the Volgo Balt 179, had been sailing between Russia and Romania. Weather conditions at the time have been reported as extreme.

The Volgo Balt 179 was carrying an all-Ukrainian crew of 13 when it sank in the Black Sea, BNS reports, citing Russian news wire Interfax.

"The vessel belongs to an Estonian company and was sailing under the flag of the Comoros Islands," Interfax, which had in turn been informed by Russian authorities, reported. However, a Romanian news portal cited by BNS reported that the vessel was sailing under the Ukrainian flag.

Two crew members have been confirmed dead, while one remains missing.

The remaining 10 have been rescued, it is reported, and are to be transferred to Constanta, a Black Sea port city.

The Volgo Balt 179, sailing between Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and Constanta, had sent a distress signal early on Thursday, with a rescue operation issued in response immediately.

Poor weather conditions had hampered the rescue effort, BNS reports.

The name of the company which owns the vessel has not yet been reported.

--

