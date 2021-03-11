Postimees: Preparations underway for Russian border agreement ratification

Preparations are being made on the diplomatic level to ratify the Estonian-Russian border treaty, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets told newspaper Postimees in an interview.

Liimets said: "The government is prepared to move forward with the 2014 border agreement. But it is crucial for the ratification process to take place in both countries simultaneously. Preparations are being made on the diplomatic level. We will have to wait and see when it comes to the other side's willingness."

The 1920 Treaty of Tartu signed between the newly-independent Estonian Republic, and the fledgling Soviet Russian state, contained a border demarcation which includes territory now in the Russian Federation, beyond the south-eastern border of present-day Estonia and including the former Estonian town of Petseri, now Pechory, in Russia.

When Estonia became independent in 1991, following the occupation of Estonia by the Soviet Union during and after World War II, the border looked somewhat different from how it had in the Tartu treaty.

