ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Roxen captain Rezo Kimmel is now back in Estonia.
Roxen captain Rezo Kimmel is now back in Estonia. Source: Postimees
News

The captain of an Estonian fishing trawler, the Roxen, which was impounded in Russia's Kaliningrad exclave in May, has returned to Estonia after being released. He still faces court hearings over the matter, however.

The captain, named as Rezo Kimmel, was seized by Russian authorities together with his crew on May 10, after straying into Russian waters. The Roxen was carrying a full complement of 340 tons of fish, due to be offloaded in Denmark, when it was apprehended by Russian security personnel. About 7.5 tons of fish, mostly sprat, had been caught in Russian waters, and the company and crew faced charges of illegal fishing.

Following negotiations with the Haapsalu-based company owning the vessel, Morobell, and involving an Estonian consul and the foreign ministry, the Roxen, which flew under the Finnish flag under EU fishing quota rules, was released, as was the crew, on June 25, after posting bail of €700,000. However, Kimmel was detained further, with his release announced last week.

The Roxen's catch had obviously spoiled over the intervening period, and was discarded.

Kimmel himself was reportedly additionally hit with a 50 million ruble (approximately €707,700) civil action for illegal fishing, by the Kaliningrad Oblast prosecutor's office.

Troubles not over

Speaking on Kanal 2 current affairs show Reporter, Kimmel said that his detention in Kalingingrad had been exhausting and his troubles were still far from over, BNS reports.

"The court hearings have yet to be held, it's not sure when they will take place - the decision has not yet been put together. But hopefully, we'll manage," Kimmel said.

Kimmel added that he experienced blood pressure and heart problems while detained and had also undergone medical examinations.

"I actually thought I should go to hospital, get some treatment, but with the way things turned out in the end, I'll be treated at home," he added.

Morobell and now Kimmel himself have said that faulty navigational aids were responsible for inadvertently drifting into Russian waters while the trawl net was still functioning.

Kimmel had been incarcerated in a hotel located in the suburbs of Kaliningrad, additionally being required to phone the Russian Border Service twice a day to confirm his presence at the hotel. He was able to leave the building only by prior agreement.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kaliningradestonian-russian relationsroxenroxen fishing vessel case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

Opinion
12:20

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

11:27

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

11:05

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

10:36

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

09:35

Tänak wins Finland, widens WRC championship table lead

Business
01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:25

Kontaveit faces Maria Sharapova in Toronto tournament opener

12:52

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

12:20

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

11:27

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

11:05

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

10:36

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

09:35

Tänak wins Finland, widens WRC championship table lead

08:23

Prime minister expresses condolences over US shooting

04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

03.08

Gallery: Ironman Tallinn triathlon underway

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

02.08

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

02.08

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: