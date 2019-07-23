ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Detention of Estonian fishing boat captain extended in Russia

BNS
The Roxen.
The Roxen. Source: Morobell OÜ
The decision made by a Kaliningrad court on Monday to extend the detention of an Estonian fishing boat captain in a Kaliningrad hotel likely means that the Border Service of Russia has decided to detain him until he pleads guilty to intentional illegal fishing in Russian waters, daily Postimees writes.

The hotel arrest of the 54-year-old captain of the fishing boat Roxen, who has been in detention in Kaliningrad since May 10, was extended by the court on Monday by two months until Sept. 22, Roxen owner Raivo Baum told Postimees.

The paper was unable to reach the captain of the vessel for comment after the court hearing. He saw a doctor in Kaliningrad on Monday morning, and was then supposed to meet with his lawyer before heading to court.

On May 10, Russian border officials detained the Roxen, which was sailing under the Finnish flag but with an Estonian crew, accusing the crew of fishing in Russia's economic waters without a permit. Following the posting of €700,000 bail for potential damage to Russian fish resources, the Roxen and three members of its crew were released on June 25. The captain of the vessel, however, was ordered by the court to be detained in a hotel.

Under the terms of his detention, the captain is living in a hotel located in the suburbs of Kaliningrad and has been forbidden to leave the hotel without permission. Every day at 8:50 a.m. and 5 p.m., he is required to call an investigator at the Border Service of Russia to inform them that he is present at the hotel. He is also required to call and inform the authorities whenever he leaves the building.

The captain's Estonian passport also remains in the hands of the investigator, which means that the captain would be moving around the city without documents and police could detain him for 72 hours in order to verify his identity.

According to Baum, the captain's detention in the hotel was extended under current terms.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

russiakaliningradroxen


